One Big Question Before the Big Ten Releases USC's Schedule

The Big Ten is set to unveil conference schedules for the 2026 season on Tuesday, meaning the USC Trojans will find out when they play each opponent and when they have a bye week. The Trojans' conference opponents in 2026 have already been announced, but the schedule release will give USC an idea of when the biggest games of the season will be.

Even without seeing the matchups on a calendar yet, the USC Trojans' biggest games of 2026 will likely come at Indiana, the defending national champions, and at home against Ohio State and Oregon. Meanwhile, games against Washington and at Penn State feel like "must-wins" if USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans hope to make the College Football Playoff.

Biggest Question For USC Trojans' Schedule

The biggest question for USC, then, is will the Trojans' Big Ten schedule be frontloaded, backloaded, or relatively balanced? Will USC still be in CFP contention come November?

In 2025, Riley and the Trojans were effectively eliminated from the postseason after losing to Oregon on Nov. 22 in Eugene. Depending on when the Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon games are scheduled, the Trojans will have to fight to keep their CFP hopes alive. Only one team made the CFP with three losses after 2025, the Alabama Crimson Tide, but USC can likely lose two games at most in 2026, in order to make the 12-team field.

The Trojans could beat any or all three of Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon, but USC also has to deal with the rest of the Big Ten schedule, in addition. Beating the Hoosiers, Buckeyes, or the Ducks could give Riley and company some breathing room, but a loss at Penn State or UCLA greatly diminishes the margin for error.

Indiana appears to be reloading under Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti while Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day recently hired offensive coordinator Arthur Smith from the NFL with Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin returning at quarterback alongside star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Additionally, the Ducks will return quarterback Dante Moore in 2026 as well as Oregon's entire starting defensive line.

USC Trojans' 2026 Conference Opponents

The order of USC's conference opponents will be released on Tuesday, but here are the current matchups for the Trojans, listed alphabetically.

at Indiana

Maryland

Ohio State

Oregon

at Penn State

at Rutgers

at UCLA

Washington

at Wisconsin

In addition to the Big Ten slate, USC's non-conference matchups are currently scheduled against Fresno State and Louisiana for early September, 2026. The Trojans will not face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after the two sides failed to come to a scheduling agreement to extend the iconic rivalry series.

Notre Dame quickly filled the empty weekend on the schedule with a series against the BYU Cougars, but the Trojans have not yet announced a new opponent to replace the Fighting Irish.

USC Trojans National Title Betting Odds

Expected to have one of the more difficult schedules in the country let alone the Big Ten, USC's odds of winning the CFP National Championship currently sit at +3500 per DraftKings, tied with Oklahoma and Ole Miss for the 12th-best odds of winning the national title. Here is the current top 12 from DraftKings:

1. Indiana (+700)

1. Notre Dame (+700)

1. Ohio State (+700)

1. Texas (+700)

5. Oregon (+900)

6. Georgia (+1100)

7. LSU (+1300)

8. Texas Tech (+1500)

9. Miami (+1800)

9. Texas A&M (+1800)

11. Alabama (+2200)

12. Oklahoma (+3500)

12. Ole Miss (+3500)

12. USC (+3500)

