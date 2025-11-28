All Trojans

Lincoln Riley Addresses Questionable Penalty Call in Loss to Oregon

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke about the leaping penalty that was called on USC linebacker Desman Stephens II against the Oregon Ducks, revealing that the Trojans received inconclusive feedback from the Big Ten and other rules officials that they spoke to.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC Trojans are preparing for a rivalry game with the UCLA Bruins, but USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about some of the conversations that the Trojans have had surrounding the leaping penalty called on USC defensive back Desman Stephens II against the Oregon Ducks. When speaking to the media on Friday, 247Sports' Connor Morrissette asked Riley if he received any clarification on the penalty from the Big Ten.

"We had pretty extensive conversations with not only the conference but just the national rules people on that. Good conversations. Honestly, the feedback was to be honest a little inconclusive. There was definitely some gray area there. I think it kind of centers around what you said, Connor. Did he get through a gap? You know you can look at it, see the lineman and the center separate," said Riley.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There’s clearly a gap in there, and then the question is what is a gap in that moment when two guys are joined together, but they’re kind of leaning in a different way," Riley continued. "Because he clearly gets through without going over people, which is kind of the intent of the rule."

Leaping Penalty Causes Controversy

On social media, former NFL official Terry McAulay argued that Stephens II should not have been flagged on the play because Stephens II did not jump over the frame of an Oregon Duck. McAulay's stance ignited some debate on social media, especially because the penalty was at a crucial moment in the game.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) runs the ball after an interception in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trailing 21-14, the Trojans defense nearly got off the field after holding Oregon to a field goal before halftime. Adding insult to injury, the leaping penalty wiped off the field goal miss by Ducks kicker Atticus Sappington and ultimately set up an Oregon touchdown.

On USC's ensuing drive, Trojans kicker Ryon Sayeri missed a 27-yard field goal after USC quarterback Jayden Maiava drove the Trojans offense 65 yards in under two minutes.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riley also spoke about the significance of the penalty call, highlighting the impact of the result points swing. Instead of getting off the field without surrendering any more points, the Ducks instead scored a touchdown and held USC to 14 in the first half.

"That could’ve went both ways, and I think had it not been called, you could’ve justified it either way. And so, we’ve had more egregious ones that have been missed that were just clearly missed. This one was one of those ones that just comes up every once in a blue moon and then all of a sudden, it’s such an important play. You could argue we maybe haven’t had that important of a play all year. So, it’s going to spark some discussion, and I would be actually surprised if that doesn’t spark a rule change or at minimum to how that rule’s written," Riley concluded.

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

