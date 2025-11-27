USC vs. UCLA Betting Line Shifts After Injury News
After opening up as nearly a three-touchdown favorite in the Crosstown Rivalry, the USC Trojans are seeing their odds rise vs. UCLA in their season finale this weekend.
Despite coming fresh off a loss to Oregon in their last outing, the Trojans opened up as -20.5 favorites against the Bruins according to ESPN BET. USC has since risen to become -21.5 favorites vs. their rival as Saturday creeps closer.
Why The Rise In Odds
USC has looked like a really good football team. Although they sit with three losses, coach Lincoln Riley knows just how good this year's team has been.
"We've had a very good year, right on the verge of being a great year, but a very good year. We put ourselves in position to really finish strong," Riley said.
The Trojans may be coming off a loss, but through 11 games, USC has looked like the better tea compared to the Bruins. UCLA has a couple of nice wins, including over then ranked No. 7 Penn State, but they haven't looked nearly as good as the Trojans in recent weeks.
If USC's offense continues to stay balanced, yet lethal, it could be a long night for UCLA's defense, which is prone to giving up points. That could explain why oddmakers like USC as it grows closer to kickoff on Saturday, which is at 4:30 p.m.
UCLA also saw their starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava go down with an injury in the loss to Washington last week. UCLA coach Tim Skipper said he suffered from neck spasms and that he will be touch and go during this week.
Keys To Beating UCLA
If Iamaleava isn't able to go, that's a huge boost for the Trojans as it allows them to focus on shutting down their rush attack. UCLA's quarterback also happens to be the team's leading rusher, which hurts the Bruins even more.
Couple that with the fact UCLA has struggled vs. talented offenses, and it's a serious recipe for success for the Trojans. The Bruins have given up 48 points in back-to-back games and allowed over 850 yards of total offense.
What's At Stake
USC got effectively knocked out of contention from the College Football Playoff with their 42-27 loss to Oregon. They have an extremely slim chance of making the CFP, but still have a lot at stake in the game.
Under Riley, the Trojans have a 2-1 record vs. UCLA, but haven't beaten them in consecutive seasons. After beating the Bruins last year at the Rose Bowl, USC will look to make it back-to-back wins for the first time since the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
The Trojans are also shooting for their second double-digit win season under Riley. A win vs. UCLA and a win in the bowl game gives USC a 10-3 record to cap off their season.