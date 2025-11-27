All Trojans

USC vs. UCLA Betting Line Shifts After Injury News

The USC Trojans' odds in their upcoming Crosstown Rivalry game vs. the UCLA Bruins are rising as the weekend approaches. USC is now a three-score favorite over their rival after some key injury news was revealed by UCLA coach Tim Skipper.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

After opening up as nearly a three-touchdown favorite in the Crosstown Rivalry, the USC Trojans are seeing their odds rise vs. UCLA in their season finale this weekend.

Despite coming fresh off a loss to Oregon in their last outing, the Trojans opened up as -20.5 favorites against the Bruins according to ESPN BET. USC has since risen to become -21.5 favorites vs. their rival as Saturday creeps closer.

Why The Rise In Odds

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL UCLA Bruins Nico Iamaleava Tim Skipper
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC has looked like a really good football team. Although they sit with three losses, coach Lincoln Riley knows just how good this year's team has been.

"We've had a very good year, right on the verge of being a great year, but a very good year. We put ourselves in position to really finish strong," Riley said.

The Trojans may be coming off a loss, but through 11 games, USC has looked like the better tea compared to the Bruins. UCLA has a couple of nice wins, including over then ranked No. 7 Penn State, but they haven't looked nearly as good as the Trojans in recent weeks.

If USC's offense continues to stay balanced, yet lethal, it could be a long night for UCLA's defense, which is prone to giving up points. That could explain why oddmakers like USC as it grows closer to kickoff on Saturday, which is at 4:30 p.m.

UCLA also saw their starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava go down with an injury in the loss to Washington last week. UCLA coach Tim Skipper said he suffered from neck spasms and that he will be touch and go during this week.

MORE: Why Caleb Williams' Development Has Bears In NFL Playoff Hunt

MORE: Oregon's Bear Alexander Takes Jab At USC Trojans

MORE: USC Fans Will Like Trojans' Updated Bowl Prediction 

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Keys To Beating UCLA

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL UCLA Bruins Nico Iamaleava Tim Skipper
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) escapes the grasp of Washington Huskies defensive end Devin Hyde (52) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Iamaleava isn't able to go, that's a huge boost for the Trojans as it allows them to focus on shutting down their rush attack. UCLA's quarterback also happens to be the team's leading rusher, which hurts the Bruins even more.

Couple that with the fact UCLA has struggled vs. talented offenses, and it's a serious recipe for success for the Trojans. The Bruins have given up 48 points in back-to-back games and allowed over 850 yards of total offense.

What's At Stake

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff big ten Recruiting Transfer NIL UCLA Bruins Nico Iamaleava Tim Skipper
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC got effectively knocked out of contention from the College Football Playoff with their 42-27 loss to Oregon. They have an extremely slim chance of making the CFP, but still have a lot at stake in the game.

Under Riley, the Trojans have a 2-1 record vs. UCLA, but haven't beaten them in consecutive seasons. After beating the Bruins last year at the Rose Bowl, USC will look to make it back-to-back wins for the first time since the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The Trojans are also shooting for their second double-digit win season under Riley. A win vs. UCLA and a win in the bowl game gives USC a 10-3 record to cap off their season.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football