What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. UCLA
The No. 17 USC Trojans are taking on the cross-town rival UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 29 to finish off the 2025 regular season. Kickoff at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.
Will the Trojans be able to beat the Bruins for the second consecutive season?
USC vs. UCLA Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives USC a 95.0 percent chance to take down rival UCLA. The Trojans have the 4th highest FPI rating in the Big Ten at 19.0. The Bruins are 17th with a rating of -3.0.
USC is coming off a disappointing 42-27 loss on the road to the Oregon Ducks. The loss dropped the Trojans to 8-3 on the season and ended any chance of a College Football Playoff appearance. They will now have to turn their focus to finishing out the season strong even with the playoff off the table. It starts with UCLA. USC coach Lincoln Riley has no doubts his team will be motivated to beat UCLA.
“This team for a lot of reason is very, very hungry and excited to play this game and for whatever else comes after that,” Riley said to reporters after practice on Tuesday of UCLA week.
The Bruins are 3-8 this season and have lost their last four games. They got off to an 0-4 start this season that resulted in the firing of coach DeShaun Foster. In the immediate aftermath of this, UCLA got hot under interim coach Tim Skipper, winning three games in a row to get to 3-4. They have not won since, fallig to 3-8. The status of starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava is up in the air for Saturday night’s game.
UCLA lost their last game at home to Washington 48-14.
USC vs. UCLA Betting Odds
USC is a 22.5-point home favorite against UCLA according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Trojans have odds of -1800 to win outright while the Bruins are +1000.
The current over/under is at 58.5 points.
USC vs. UCLA Score Prediction
USC has taken care of the teams that they should have so far this season. This should be no different. UCLA has not been a good football team for the majority of the season and they might be without their starting quarterback when the two teams face off.
The Trojans will look to take out any frustration from their loss to Oregon at home against UCLA. The Trojans have the edge all over the field; especially at quarterback with Jayden Maiava and wide receiver with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
Look out for an offensive explosion from the Trojans offense en route to a big win and cover.
USC 42, UCLA 17
