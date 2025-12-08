Lincoln Riley Addresses USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Growth

The No. 16 USC Trojans have experienced many highs and lows in their fourth season under coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and now prepare to face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 30.

The emergence of star quarterback Jayden Maiava is one of the several highlights of the Trojans' success this season. Since taking over the starting quarterback role for USC towards the end of the 2024 season, Maiava has shown massive growth for the Trojans this year.

What Lincoln Riley Said On Jayden Maiava:

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Jayden’s done a really nice job leading our team and leading our offense this year. Certainly one of the most improved players on our roster. Grew a lot…Has done a really nice job here in his second year with us. Just command of the offense, becoming a leader. He’s a guy that can make plays with his legs as well and has just really improved,” said Riley.

“I’ve been proud of the mentality that he’s brought, the way that he attacks every day, and he’s done a tremendous job of running our offense. Lucky to have him and excited to prepare these upcoming weeks with him and see him get a chance to play again,” Riley added.

During the regular season, Maiava finished first in the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His quarterback rating of 91.2 during the regular season was the best in college football.

In four games for USC during the regular season, Maiava threw for 300 yards or more. Three of those games included USC’s losses on the road against Illinois (Sept. 27), No. 11 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and No. 5 Oregon (Nov. 22).

While Maiava put up high passing numbers in those games, he also showed his flaws, throwing a total of five interceptions combined in those five matchups. Even though those interceptions didn't entirely contribute to the three road losses for the Trojans, they were a crucial factor in the game that shifted momentum.

How Maiava Can Lead USC To Win Over TCU In Alamo Bowl

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Heading into the Alamo Bowl matchup against the Horned Frogs, the performance of Maiava and USC’s offense will be one of the biggest keys against a determined TCU defense led by second-year defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. Maiava's consistency in not turning the ball over will be the difference in the game.

The Alamo Bowl matchup has the potential to feature an exciting quarterback duel between Maiava and TCU’s Josh Hoover that should entertain college football fans who will be tuned in. Similar to Maiava, Hoover has had a high passing yardage season for TCU, throwing for 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Will Maiava Return To USC Next Season?

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With Maiava having an impressive year for the Trojans, USC’s Alamo Bowl matchup against TCU could be the last of the quarterback’s career. Maiava has one more season of eligibility with the option to return to USC next year and help guide the Trojans to a College Football Playoff appearance, a goal that came close to being accomplished in 2025.

However, if Maiava declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he would be one of the top quarterback prospects. As of now, though, Maiava and the Trojans' focus is set on the Alamo Bowl matchup against TCU and securing their third straight bowl victory.

