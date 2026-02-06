Lincoln Riley's Candid Comments On Goals For USC's Historic Recruiting Class

With national signing day in the books, the USC Trojans officially hold the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, and fans are stoked about the group’s potential heading into what is expected to be a season of high expectations in the fifth year of the Lincoln Riley era.

Many believe that with the return of talented players from the 2025 season, including quarterback Jayden Maiava, and the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, the Trojans can make a run at the College Football Playoff and beyond in what is expected to be a competitive Big Ten conference in 2026.

On Wednesday, Riley spoke on the Big Ten Network about how the Trojans recruiting class came together and mentioned the impact that they can have heading into what will be a pivotal 2026 season.

What Lincoln Riley Said

On What Brought No. 1 2026 Recruiting Class Together:

“I think there were a lot of factors, some of the overall program improvements that we’ve been making here over the last several years, I think got to a point where we were really able to attract a really good class,” said Riley.

“This class really started in Southern California, and it was a tremendous year in this area, a lot of really great players. People that we thought really fit our program from a cultural standpoint, and then we were able to target some guys outside in some of the different states across the country and really land on some outstanding players,” Riley continued.

Goals For the Trojans Recruiting Class:

“I think the biggest thing is this class just cohesively, I think saw the opportunity not just individually but really collectively for themselves here at USC and the opportunity with the way that the program is growing over the last few years, be part of the group to help put this thing over the top,” said Riley.

“I think their desire to win, to win championships at a high level and do it at SC together, was really kinda what bonded this group together from the beginning,” Riley continued.

High Expectations For USC Entering 2026 Season

After posting a 9-4 overall record in 2025 that featured a 30-27 Alamo Bowl overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs and three road losses during the regular season, Riley enters his fifth season as USC's coach under intense pressure to lead the Trojans to the CFP, an accomplishment that fans are desperate for.

While USC is expected to face a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule, that shouldn’t be an excuse for the Trojans if they fall short of the CFP, as Riley’s group has the talent to compete with any team in the conference.

Next season, USC will face challenging road tests against the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, and play the Penn State Nittany Lions in what could very well be their annual whiteout game at Beaver Stadium.

After finishing the regular season undefeated at the Coliseum, USC is expected to have tough home games against the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies. With several players from USC’s top-ranked recruiting class expected to make an immediate impact next season, their performance could be crucial in the Trojans earning a win in their marquee matchups on their 2026 schedule.

