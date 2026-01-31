Why USC Could Stun College Football Despite Brutal Schedule

USC overachieved in 2025, at least according to FanDuel Sportsbook, who set their win total at 7.5 going into the season.

The Trojans saw a three-win improvement in the regular season from 2024, which included ranked wins over Michigan and Iowa and a big-time road win over Nebraska. USC will enter next season with something to prove in year five of Lincoln Riley era.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Big Ten released the Trojans schedule for 2026 on Tuesday and it’s brutal, there’s no way around it. They have pivotal home games against Oregon, Washington and Ohio State and a pair of tough road challenges against Penn State and Indiana.

Last season was a great step in the right direction but it’s long overdue for them to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff. It’s year five under Lincoln Riley and the pressure is mounting.

They have upgraded its coaching staff in the last year. Notable position hires include cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and inside receivers and tight ends coach Chad Savage last January. Their impact has been felt on the field and in recruiting. Mike Ekeler came over this month from Nebraska to be the new linebackers coach.

There’s been an internal change in the program. They became more aggressive on the recruiting trail and had a much better offseason with roster retention and landing transfer portal additions that were on campus with general manager Chad Bowden running the show. The pieces have been laid out, now it’s time for them to turn into wins on the field.

Right now, the discussion is about the gauntlet of a schedule the Trojans have in the fall because of who is on it. But how can Southern Cal flip the narrative to, other schools have a tough challenge with USC on their schedule.

Freshmen Become Instant Stars

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans made a heavy investment in its 2026 recruiting class, and it’s filled with a ton of young talent that is ready to contribute instantly. But what kind of impact can a true freshman make? The answer is, they can change games. It was evident this past season for several teams in the College Football Playoff.

Miami receiver Malachi Toney and safety Bryce Fitzgerald were vital in the Canes run to the national championship game. They both could change the game at any moment. Toney was electric with the ball in his hands and Fitzgerald was a ballhawk with six interceptions.

Brandon Finney Jr. upgraded Oregon’s defense at the cornerback position, most notably in the Orange Bowl when he forced three turnovers in the Ducks shutout win over Texas Tech. Dakorien Moore was their leading receiver until his injury early November.

Bo Jackson flashed his star potential in the first month of the season for No. 2 Ohio State. He finished as the Buckeyes leading rusher and had over 700 more yards than the team’s second leading rusher.

As the 2025 season progressed, those aforementioned players no longer felt like freshman because of how valuable they were to their teams success.

With USC, they signed 35 recruits in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class and the expectation is several of them have a similar impact.

Five-star edge Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit and five-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, the No. 2 rated player at his position according to Rivals give the Trojans some much needed help on its defensive front as run stoppers and pash rushers.

USC signed six receivers in the class, headlined by four-stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Boobie Feaster and Trent Mosley. It’s an electric group of receivers that each provide a unique skillet.

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is an immediate plug-and-play guy. Four-star Deshonne Redeaux provides depth at running back and five-star Elbert Hill will make the cornerback battle interesting, as well four-star Breck Kolojay at the center position.

Growth From Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The way it all comes together is the veteran players take the next step. It starts with quarterback Jayden Maiava, who elected to bypass the NFL Draft and return to school. Maiava enters his third season with the program and with 31 starts at the collegiate level.

Maiava is experienced, he’s played in big spots and has the talent to become a Heisman finalist under Riley. In order for that to happen, two things have to improve, turnovers and his play on the road. Turnovers became a problem the second half of the season, particularly on the road. It’s another offseason working with Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard and this year is imperative to his future in the pros.

In 2025, Maiava led the Big Ten in passing yards and second in the county in QBR. The leap he made from year one under Riley to year two was significant. If he can make a similar one in 2025, there's no reason why his name wouldn't be in the discussion for one of the top quarterback's available in next year's NFL Draft.

But the growth won't just come from him. USC returns all five starting offensive linemen and has more depth on its front than a year ago. The Trojans also return its two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller. Riley’s offense has always been its most effective with a balanced approach.

Receiver Tanook Hines emerged during his freshman season and will pair with NC State transfer Terrell Anderson. Zacharyus Williams is another name to keep an eye on.

Staff Changes Improve Defensive Fortunes

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

USC made major changes to change the defensive culture in the program. They hired former TCU head coach Gary Patterson to be the school’s next defensive coordinator.

Patterson, a 2026 College Football Hall of Fame electee, has never had this many blue-chip recruits and overall talent in front of him. He built elite TCU defenses and turned players such as Jerry Hughes, a two-star high school running back into a first-round round pick as a defensive end.

Or Jason Verrett, a 155-pound junior college recruit into a first round cornerback. The late Jeff Gladney also became a first round pick at cornerback. Safety Tre’von Moehrig won the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the top defensive back in the country, in 2020.

He brings along former Baylor defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Paul Gonzales to replace Doug Belk as the secondary’s coach. Gonzales spent three seasons under Patterson as a grad assistant, before he spent 10 seasons as a full-time staff member as the cornerbacks coach and then safeties coach.

USC is expected to hire Sam Carter as as a member of its defensive staff, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Friday. Carter was an All-Big-12 safety under Patterson.

In addition to signed elite recruits max, they landed former Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren

Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was a Freshman All-American, despite playing the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot and graduating high school a year early. USC returns Jide Abasiri, Floyd Boucard and Jamaal Jarrett from last season. And four-star Tomuhini Topui joins the room.

Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby have played a ton of football at defensive end. They have flashed potential as pass rushers over the past couple of seasons, but the Trojans need them to grow into consistent quarterback disrupters. They're long and athletic and if the pieces come together, they could be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

Everything starts at the line of scrimmage. The Trojans are stacking blue-chip recruits on the defensive line they have not landed in recent memory. They have made a significant investment in its front, and an improved defensive line will greatly impact the Trojans linebacker room.

Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker both have a full season under their belt and now will be under the tutelage Ekeler, a longtime college assistant. While Rob Ryan is expected to move into an analyst role.

The cornerback room has a great blend of experience veterans and elite young talent. Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams was the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the portal this past cycle. Marcelles Williams appeared in all 13 games, including 11 starts last season. Chasen Johnson returns after missing a majority of the season with a knee injury. And then there's someone like freshman RJ Sermons, who will be hard to keep off the field again.

Christian Pierce was a full-time starter at safety. Kennedy Urlacher gained valuable starting experience at the end of the year, as did nickel Alex Graham. They could very much be the position group that is impacted the most by Patterson and some recent coaching hires.

It’s a good combination of veterans that’s have played a ton of football and youthful talent. If anyone can get the most out of the defensive players on the roster, it’s Patterson.

Lincoln Riley Begins to Move into the Elite Category

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley has not reached a national championship but he does have a track record of success. He won three consecutive Big 12 championships and reach the College Football Playoff in each of those years.

In 2022, his first year with the Trojans, they won 11 games in the regular season and fell just short of the four-team playoff after a loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Last season, penalties were an issue for USC. He had spoken about his team eliminating them but remaining aggressive. Does that become a point of emphasis in the spring with how they teach players. Becoming more disciplined is the difference in being a good team versus the great teams.

Will we see the Trojans have less turnovers in 2026 and become a more physical team in the trenches. It all starts with the head coach and the way practices are run and

I’m sure there’s plenty of game situations or play calls he could take back. You can’t change the past but can learn from them. And if Riley has is better because of them so will his team. Riley spoke last season about the team trending in the right direction and they were. But that means taking a step no matter who is on the schedule.

Jim Harbaugh didn’t make the College Football Playoff until year seven and a national championship until year nine. It’s hard but sometimes patience does pay off with a coach that has achieved prior success.

