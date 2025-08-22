Lincoln Riley Causes Controversy With Decision On USC Trojans' Captains
With the college football season quickly approaching, the USC Trojans are gearing up for a big season. USC is coming off a tough year, only winning six games in the regular season, but they did go on to win a bowl game. USC coach Lincoln Riley has a lot to prove, and the year is already starting with mixed reviews from the fans.
Ahead of the season, Riley revealed that the team will be rotating captains on a weekly basis. Riley and the Trojans used this method in 2024, bringing it back for the 2025 season. The announcement has come with mixed reviews.
Positive Reviews Of Rotating Captains
Having done the weekly basis option last season, Riley and the staff liked how it went and are choosing to continue with that model. One important note is that players can be named starters multiple times throughout the season.
“We’re gonna stay on a weekly basis. We were happy with how that played out. You know, we had some guys that were captains a lot, but it’s going to be on kind of 'What have you done for the team lately?'” Riley said via USC Athletics.
One interpretation of naming different captains each week is that it is a way of holding players accountable each week. If a player is not performing at a high level or showing consistency as a leader, they would not be guaranteed a captain just because they were the week prior.
“It gave some different guys an opportunity to step up. And then also, if you are a captain, that doesn’t mean ‘Well, I’m just gonna be one next week just because I was elected one in August,'” Riley continued. “If you’re a great leader, then that leadership ought to get better and improve, and that ought to be consistent, and you know, those guys ought to be held accountable just like any other position battle.”
By naming captains each week, players have to work to earn the role, and players who continue to prove themselves can also be continuously named a captain. It also shows the staff sees the work the players are putting in on and off the field.
Negative Reviews Of Rotating Captains
While Riley and the team believe naming starters on a weekly basis was a smart idea, it has caused controversy across social media. There has also been a negative reaction, as USC fans are concerned about the decision.
One belief is that by naming captains ahead of time and sticking with them throughout the season, there is a consistent group of players for the rest of the team to turn to. By being named captain for the year, the group of athletes are held to a higher standard and are setting an example for the rest of the team.
Another negative connotation with not naming set captains is that people believe it means the Trojans football team lacks leadership, and no couple of players are standing out among the group
With the viewpoint of there being a lack of leadership, it could be a concern for USC fans to see the team rotating captains again. The Trojans are coming off a 7-6 season and are unranked heading into 2025.
The program has a lot to prove, and only time will tell if rotating captains will benefit the team. No matter the captains, USC does have a talented roster heading into 2025, with many players having the potential to have a breakout season.
The USC Trojans will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Missouri State Bears on Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m. PT.