Matt Leinart Gets Honest About Lincoln Riley's Job Security Amid USC Trojans Decline
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and the team are preparing for a big season, with potentially a lot on the line. Riley was hired ahead of the 2022 college football season, and while he and the USC Trojans started strong, the team has been on a slow decline since.
After winning just seven games in 2024, the conversation regarding Riley being on the hot seat is rising. One former player believes the idea that Riley’s job could be at risk is true.
Matt Leinart Believes Riley Is On Hot Seat
Former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart knows what it is like to win with the program. In an interview with The Escapists’ D.J. Siddiqi, Leinart discussed Riley being on the hot seat and why he is.
“I know Lincoln very well, and he is on the hot seat,” Leinart told Siddiqi. “I think he would tell you that, because you have to win there - especially when you win 10 games or 11 games out of the gate. USC is flying under the radar. I don’t even know if they’re in the top 25 in one poll or both polls, which sometimes that’s a good place to be.”
Leinart is no stranger to winning with USC; he is a two-time National Champion, going 37-2 as a starter. Though he was not coached by Riley, the two know each other, and Leinart understands the USC program well.
When USC hired Riley, he signed the largest contract in coaching at the time, at $10.1 million. He and the team won 10 games in his first year with the program, setting high expectations. Finishing last season 7-6 was a tough fall for the program, and he must turn things around quickly.
In the current era of college football, between Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals and the NCAA Transfer Portal, USC has the resources to build a talented team. With that, there are higher expectations for programs such as USC to win.
With Riley heading into his fourth season with the program and still no College Football Playoff appearance, the pressure is on for the USC coach to keep his position.
Can Less Attention Help Riley And USC?
The USC Trojans are entering the 2025 season as an unranked team and will have to work hard to make the Top 25. While Riley is under pressure and likely on the hot seat, having less attention around the program could benefit the team.
“It doesn’t mean there’s less expectations, but it kind of means no one’s really talking about you,” Leinart said. “You can keep your nose to the ground, you can grind, and you can start letting your play do the talking. They have a team this year that can compete in the Big Ten.”
With less pressure to perform from the outside noise, USC could be a surprising team entering the 2025 season. One of the bright spots of the 2024 season was the Las Vegas Bowl win. Not only is it a bowl win helping USC finish with a winning record, but it also showed how strong the team can be without returning players.
USC's Talented Roster To Lead To Success
Quarterback Jayden Maiva was announced as the starting quarterback for the season, after starting four of the final games last season, winning three. In the bowl game, his top two receivers were Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. The three showed what they can do together, and are now entering a season with a full fall camp training together.
USC also has a strong defense, with much depth. It is something defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has spoken highly about. Linebacker Eric Grentry missed the majority of the 2024 season, but is back and healthy. The defense also has incoming freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, and there is much anticipation around what he can do for the team.
Riley is under pressure this season and is on the hot seat, but USC also has a talented roster that can compete in the Big Ten.
The USC Trojans will kick off the 2025 college football on Aug. 30 against the Missouri State Bears.