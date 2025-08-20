USC Trojans Surprising List Of Highest NIL Earners
The USC Trojans have fully embraced the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era of college football. It is one of the reasons USC has dominated in recruiting and building an elite team. USC coach Lincoln Riley has been open about his excitement over NIL and the opportunities it will bring to the program.
On3's NIL Valuation measures an athlete's projected annual value, combining roster value and NIL value. With the program bringing in big players through recruiting and the NCAA Transfer Portal, which three USC Trojans players have the highest NIL Valuation?
The most surprising player on the list is a true freshman at No. 3.
No. 1 Jayden Maiava - $1.4M
The USC Trojans player with the highest NIL Valuation is quarterback Jayden Maiava. This could come as a surprise, with big-time freshman players, but the Trojans’ starting quarterback is ranked No. 1.
Following the 2024 season, Maiava hired a new NIL agent and ranks No. 33 in the College Football NIL Rank, per On3. He is the only USC player to be ranked in the top 100.
Maiava transferred to the USC Trojans ahead of the 2024 college football season. He did not play right away, as quarterback Miller Moss was named the starter before the season. Ahead of the Trojans’ game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Riley and the Trojans made a switch at quarterback, giving Maiava the nod to finish the season.
In the final four games, all of which Maiva started, the Trojans went 3-1, with the only loss being against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans quarterback finished the 2024 season with 1,201 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards and four touchdowns.
Maiava was named that starter for the 2025 college football season, and ready to lead the Trojans.
No. 2 Makai Lemon - $956,000
Wide receiver Makai Lemon is at No. 2 for highest NIL valuation and is heading into a big season. USC had three wide receivers enter the portal after the 2024 season: Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson. This has left the door open for Lemon to step up, and he is on pace for a breakout season.
MORE: USC Trojans' Conflicting Rankings, Questions Surrounding Season Performance
MORE: USC Trojans Battling Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns For Top Wide Receiver Recruit
MORE: USC Trojans' DJ Wingfield Receives Disappointing Update In NCAA Eligibility Dispute
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Prediction: Big Ten Dark Horse Contenders?
Lemon joined the Trojans in 2023 and signed a deal with House of Victory that same year. While he is not in the Top 100 for NIL Valuations in College Football, he is No. 2 for USC.
Lemon led the USC Trojans in receiving yards (764) last season, with three touchdowns. The Las Vegas Bowl gave a sneak peek at the wide receivers for this season, with the three transfer players not with the team for the game. Lemon recorded 99 receiving yards from six receptions against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Lemon is not only stepping up as a player, but as a leader as he heads into his third season with the program. He and wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane have the potential to be a dominant duo in college football this season.
No. 3 Husan Longstreet - $753,000
Quarterback Husan Longstreet may not be the starter this season, but he is ranked No. 3 among USC players for NIL Valuations. Longstreet committed to USC in November and is coming in as a five-star recruit.
There is high anticipation for Longstreet to take the field for the USC Trojans. He was a big pickup for the program, and with Riley’s history of coaching quarterbacks, there is excitement for what the two could do with USC’s offense.
While Longstreet is not starting this season, he will likely still see the field. The two games he will likely earn playing time in could be within the first two weeks, when USC faces the Missouri State Bears and the Georgia Southern Eagles.
The USC Trojans will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 4:30 p.m. PT.