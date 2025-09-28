Why Lincoln Riley's Coaching Record is a Concern For USC Trojans
The No. 21 USC Trojans suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 34-32 to the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini on a walk-off game-winning field goal.
Several factors contributed to USC's first loss of the season, with many placing the blame on Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, as Riley and the Trojans fell to a ranked team again.
Lincoln Riley's Concerning Coaching Record
BruinReport's David Woods pointed out a rather concerning stat regarding Riley and his tenure in Southern California.
Saturday's game against Illinois was Riley's 45th game as coach of USC. With the loss to the Fighting Illini, Riley's record as USC's coach over the last four seasons falls to 30-15. His record through 45 games compared to former USC coach Clay Helton, who the Trojans fired in 2021, is a cause for concern. Helton has a better record than Riley through his 45 games, going 31-14 in that span.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Shows Human Side In Upset Loss To Illinois
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Reveals USC Trojans 'Riled Up' Fighting Illini Before Game
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Defends Late Game Clock Management In Loss To Illinois
Entering Saturday's game against Illinois, Riley and USC had the opportunity to earn a statement win on the road over a ranked team and move to 5-0 on the season. The game ended the way several USC games have ended against ranked teams over the last few years, with a loss.
USC's Recent Struggles of Beating Ranked Teams Under Riley
Winning against a ranked team, especially on the road, is a hurdle that Riley has struggled to cross, and USC fans have every right to be concerned, especially when comparing his coaching record to his predecessor.
USC's last win against a ranked team came in 2022, Riley's first season as coach, when the Trojans beat the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 38-27 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC finished that season with an 11-3 record, which included a loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl and falling short of a spot in the College Football Playoff with quarterback Caleb Williams after losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. Since then, USC hasn't reached the same success under Riley, even with the move to the Big Ten.
Riley Under Pressure Entering Next Two Games
USC's next two games after the bye week are against current ranked teams, including No. 19 Michigan at home and No. 22 Notre Dame on the road.
The result of those two games will define how USC finishes in its fourth season under Riley. An 0-2 record in those games could put Riley on the hot seat and take the Trojans out of the running for a spot in the 12-team playoff.
As the Trojans enter the bye week, the most important thing as they prepare to play Michigan at home is getting healthy on the offensive line and in the secondary. USC was without starting left tackle Elijah Paige, and center Killian O'Connor suffered an injury in the second quarter against Illinois and didn't return. In the secondary, USC was without Kamari Ramsey, Prophet Brown, and Alex Graham.
USC's offense, despite the loss, still looked impressive, especially the quarterback-wide receiver connection of Jayden Maiva and Makai Lemon. The key for USC is better defense if they hope to beat a ranked opponent, especially on the road.