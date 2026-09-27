USC Trojans Discipline Desman Stephens II for Hit That Injured Oregon's Dante Moore
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The No. 18 USC Trojans have issued a punishment toward linebacker Desman Stephens II. This comes off the heels of Stephens' actions following his devastating hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who laid motionless and needed an ambulance to take him off the field.
USC has announced a one-game suspension for Stephens on Sept. 27 as well as a corresponding statement from both Riley and Stephens.
Lincoln Riley, Desman Stephens Speak Out
Riley issued this statement through the school in helping announce the suspension of Stephens following the 41-27 loss to No. 15 Oregon.
"Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character," Riley begins in the statement. "He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this."
Stephens got ejected for targeting after the play. Then was seen back on the sidelines in street clothes. Following the loss to the Ducks, Riley started his postgame press conference with wishing Moore a speedy recovery, adding how a scary hit like that is something no one wants to see. Riley doubled down on sending Moore positive thoughts.
"The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family," Riley said, in closing his statement.
Riley wasn't the only one who sent out a statement in the aftermath of the Moore hit/Stephens celebration. Even the linebacker himself sent out a release through the school, showing remorse in the moment.
“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game," Stephens said via the school release. "Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention."
"I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this. I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family and everyone who saw my reaction. It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery," Stephens continued.
Stephens will miss the Oct. 3 home contest against Washington, which is 3-1 overall after losing to Minnesota 27-24 on Sept. 26.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna