USC Trojans Discipline Desman Stephens II for Hit That Injured Oregon's Dante Moore

The No. 18 USC Trojans have issued a punishment toward linebacker Desman Stephens II. This comes off the heels of Stephens' actions following his devastating hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who laid motionless and needed an ambulance to take him off the field.

USC has announced a one-game suspension for Stephens on Sept. 27 as well as a corresponding statement from both Riley and Stephens.

Lincoln Riley, Desman Stephens Speak Out

Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton shoves off USC linebacker Desman Stephens II after a late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riley issued this statement through the school in helping announce the suspension of Stephens following the 41-27 loss to No. 15 Oregon.

"Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character," Riley begins in the statement. "He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stephens got ejected for targeting after the play. Then was seen back on the sidelines in street clothes. Following the loss to the Ducks, Riley started his postgame press conference with wishing Moore a speedy recovery, adding how a scary hit like that is something no one wants to see. Riley doubled down on sending Moore positive thoughts.

"The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family," Riley said, in closing his statement.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after tacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley wasn't the only one who sent out a statement in the aftermath of the Moore hit/Stephens celebration. Even the linebacker himself sent out a release through the school, showing remorse in the moment.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is carted-off the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game," Stephens said via the school release. "Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention."

"I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this. I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family and everyone who saw my reaction. It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery," Stephens continued.

Stephens will miss the Oct. 3 home contest against Washington, which is 3-1 overall after losing to Minnesota 27-24 on Sept. 26.

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