USC Trojans Announcers Under Fire for Call of Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Hit

Turns out USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II isn't the only one under fire after the Oregon loss. Coach Lincoln Riley isn't alone either following both the defeat and Stephens' controversial hit on Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

Stephens drew criticism for his targeting ejection on Moore and since drew a one-game suspension due to his conduct after the play. Meanwhile, Riley faced some backlash for allowing Stephens to remain on the sideline and his explanation in the post game press conference.

Oregon players gather around Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But a few more USC figures drew backlash in a leaked video released on Sept. 29.

USC Announcers Under Fire After Dante Moore Hit

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The USC radio team of Pete Arbogast and Shaun Cody are facing fierce scrutiny too following Moore's concussion, and the call of the situation was highlighted in Oregon's cinematic recap "Ducks vs. Them."

Arbogast, who handles play-by-play duties during Trojan games, is overheard saying "he kind of ran into Dante Moore, who ducked into that hat" during his call. Arbogast claims that he did not see Stephens put his feet out first, but rather watched him "dive forward." He also called Moore's attempt a knee slide.

But Arbogast drew out the critics for being overheard saying these next words: "It didn't look like targeting on the replay." All while Cody is seen making facial expressions on camera.

This USC radio broadcast footage is just straight embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/cuVeZzRRP3 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) September 29, 2026

Arbogast eventually became called out by fans and national media, accussing him of homerism but not showing compassion in the moment. NFL Network personality Rich Eisen was one who called out the play-by-play call. Former Oregon star and NFL offensive lineman turned radio personality Geoff Schwartz rose as another harsh critic.

"I’m pro homer radio. I love it. But at some point you owe it to the listeners to be truthful about what occurred. And even after replay that didn’t happen," Schwartz said via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Even college football insider for Yahoo! Sports Dan Wolken revealed he reached out to Arbogast himself, in the attempt to explain what he really saw on the Stephens hit. Arbogast declined to comment, Wolken shared. Although Arbogast did receive a supporter in Los Angeles Times high school reporter Eric Sondheimer, who believes Arbogast "would never say or do anything to hurt anyone."

Who is Pete Arbogast and Shaun Cody

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive line coach Shaun Nua celebrate on the sideline. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Arbogast is a longtime radio announcer for USC home games. Even dating back way before the eras of Riley and even national champion winning coach Pete Carroll.

The 71-year-old has called USC games since the 1989 season, when former coach Larry Smith led the Trojans. He handled play-by-play duties until 1994 during the second stint of the coach John Robinson era. Mike Carlucci helped replace Arbogast in 1995 for USC games. But Arbogast began to call Cincinnatti Bengals contests in the NFL from 1997 to 2000. Arbogast returned to USC in 2001 and has since stayed in the booth during home contests.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Shaun Cody on the Trojan Tailgate set during the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 43-year-old Cody played at USC from 2001 to 2004 under Carroll, including winning co-defensive player of the year honors in the Pac-10 during the latter season. He played in the NFL from 2005 to 2012 with the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. He's also part of the Trojans Live show that airs every Monday during football season.

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