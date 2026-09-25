Lincoln Riley Explains Terrell Anderson's Limited Snaps in USC Debut
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The No. 12 USC Trojans must roll without prized freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley vs. Oregon. But he's not the only notable wideout dealing with an injury before the showdown against the nation's No. 20 ranked team.
North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson has received limited snaps due to an undisclosed injury. But Anderson's name became a topic of discussion for coach Lincoln Riley during his last press conference ahead of the Ducks' Sept. 26 showdown.
Lincoln Riley addresses Terrell Anderson's Health
"He was a big add. But he had an injury that he was dealing with that essentially knocked him out for the majority of training camp."
"I think that combined with the emergence of the young guys has slowed some of his opportunities."
"But he's now getting himself back. Last week was the first full healthy week he's had. He's much better this week and I'd imagine he's just going to continue to get better moving forward."
"So Terrell is a heck of a player. And he's going to definitely help us. There's no question about it. I'm excited about the progress he's making and it's really a little more of a product of the circumstances. He's just trying to build his body back up and be ready to go. But we're in a much better place than where we were two weeks ago."
"So I very much believe in the impact he'll make on this team."
Importance of Starting Fast Against Oregon
"Obviously starting fast is a great thing to be able to do. I think being able to establish momentum and being able to settle into the game is always great."
"Winning the first quarter is definitely a big deal. I mean, all parts are important."
"But I think it's always great to start it off and give yourself the best chance possible. The keys for it are settling in to give yourself the best chance possible."
"When you get a game like this, it's going to have the energy and competitiveness inside the Coliseum. So we're definitely going to have to capitalize on that."
"It's not a must [to start fast]. But if you had to pick, you would certainly love to start fast and rode some of that momentum throughout the game."
Is USC Carrying a Chip on the Shoulder Due to Last Year's Result?
"With games like this, there's always a balance. Like, we need to understand the type of atmosphere, intensity and the quality of teams. You have to sense that to be ready to rise up to that, right? And I've talked to my team about this."
"But you also don't want to make these things more than what they are. And I've been a part of game where you overdo that and you know there's a fine line."
"We're trying to hit that perfect spot of mentality. But also settled in and trust what we've been doing leading up to this point. We've got to do a fine job of finding that fine line with our team. but I also want them to go in there and just play our brand of ball."
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna