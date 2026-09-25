Lincoln Riley Explains Terrell Anderson's Limited Snaps in USC Debut

The No. 12 USC Trojans must roll without prized freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley vs. Oregon. But he's not the only notable wideout dealing with an injury before the showdown against the nation's No. 20 ranked team.

North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson has received limited snaps due to an undisclosed injury. But Anderson's name became a topic of discussion for coach Lincoln Riley during his last press conference ahead of the Ducks' Sept. 26 showdown.

Lincoln Riley addresses Terrell Anderson's Health

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"He was a big add. But he had an injury that he was dealing with that essentially knocked him out for the majority of training camp."

"I think that combined with the emergence of the young guys has slowed some of his opportunities."

"But he's now getting himself back. Last week was the first full healthy week he's had. He's much better this week and I'd imagine he's just going to continue to get better moving forward."

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Rodney Shelley (6) and defensive back Omar Daniels (9) during the second quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So Terrell is a heck of a player. And he's going to definitely help us. There's no question about it. I'm excited about the progress he's making and it's really a little more of a product of the circumstances. He's just trying to build his body back up and be ready to go. But we're in a much better place than where we were two weeks ago."

"So I very much believe in the impact he'll make on this team."

Importance of Starting Fast Against Oregon

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

"Obviously starting fast is a great thing to be able to do. I think being able to establish momentum and being able to settle into the game is always great."

"Winning the first quarter is definitely a big deal. I mean, all parts are important."

"But I think it's always great to start it off and give yourself the best chance possible. The keys for it are settling in to give yourself the best chance possible."

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"When you get a game like this, it's going to have the energy and competitiveness inside the Coliseum. So we're definitely going to have to capitalize on that."

"It's not a must [to start fast]. But if you had to pick, you would certainly love to start fast and rode some of that momentum throughout the game."

Is USC Carrying a Chip on the Shoulder Due to Last Year's Result?

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA;Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"With games like this, there's always a balance. Like, we need to understand the type of atmosphere, intensity and the quality of teams. You have to sense that to be ready to rise up to that, right? And I've talked to my team about this."

"But you also don't want to make these things more than what they are. And I've been a part of game where you overdo that and you know there's a fine line."

"We're trying to hit that perfect spot of mentality. But also settled in and trust what we've been doing leading up to this point. We've got to do a fine job of finding that fine line with our team. but I also want them to go in there and just play our brand of ball."

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