Lincoln Riley Highlights One USC Freshman Standing Out

USC Trojans cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill is one of the top incoming freshmen from the 2026 recruiting class. USC coach Lincoln Riley praised Hill for his performance in spring practice.

“Rock has had some really nice plays early on. He really is aggressive in terms of having a feel for making plays on the ball at that position,” Riley said during spring camp.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Excitement Growing Around Elbert Hill

The USC Trojans built an elite 2026 recruiting class, and Hill is the highest-rated player in the secondary joining the program. Hill committed to USC as a four-star player, the No. 48 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 cornerback, and the No. 2 prospect from Ohio, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

As he enters his true freshman season, Hill is putting in the work to see the field in the fall, and Riley and the staff are taking notice.

“Some corners are out there just to cover, and some guys are out there actually trying to make plays on the ball,” Riley added.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

In his senior season of high school, Hill recorded nine interceptions and 33 pass breakups. With his speed and athleticism, Hill can become a difference maker for USC's defense.

Whether he becomes an immediate starter as a true freshman or not, Hill is already making big plays in practice and can become a key part of the rotation in the secondary in 2026.

USC Trojans Build Secondary

The USC Trojans finished the 2025 season with a 9-4 record. The secondary had an up-and-down year and is losing safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey to the 2026 NFL Draft. USC had to build the secondary through the offseason, and the staff did just that.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In addition to Hill, USC added a couple of talented players in the secondary through the 2026 class. Four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart and four-star safety Brandon Lockhart are two talented athletes who can also compete for playing time this fall.

Through the transfer portal, USC added two defensive backs, Jontez Williams and Carrington Pierce. Williams was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal, per On3, though he suffered a torn ACL in September.

Before suffering his injury, Williams appeared in 32 games with Iowa State, bringing immense experience to the secondary. In 2024, he recorded 46 tackles, with five passes defended, and four interceptions.

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Returning to the team are cornerbacks Marcelles Williams and Alex Graham. Williams is coming off a solid season, recording 41 tackles and four passes defended. Both are still young, but they bring experience and competition throughout the spring.

“We’re playing a lot of different people at those positions right now. We’re trying to move guys around. Kind of, see what we have obviously at those different positions. But it’s a good group,” Riley said.

The USC Trojans have a challenging 2026 schedule, set to face some talented offenses in Ohio State and Oregon. With the strides Hill is taking and the depth in the secondary, the Trojans could be putting together a talented defensive unit that will be a game-changer in the fall.

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