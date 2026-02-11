Seven USC Trojans Invited to the NFL Scouting Combine as Spotlight Intensifies

The USC Trojans will be represented later this month at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Seven USC players are set to attend the prestigious pre-draft event, including wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, tight end Lake McRee, defensive end Anthony Lucas, linebacker Eric Gentry and safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey.

Offensive Standouts Take Center Stage

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Lemon had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2024 and then exploded in 2025, becoming the second USC player to win the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the best receiver in college football.

Lemon is quick and explosive, but scouts are going want to know how fast he is. His measurements will be a topic of discussion. USC has him listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, but the NFL wants to know exactly how tall and how much does he weigh. Lemon can stake his case to be the first receiver off the board with a strong showing.

There will be three very important parts for Lane, starting with the 40-yard dash. He’s a long strider but his straight lane speed is going to draw eyes. The 15-minutes interview teams are allowed with players is another. Maturity was a question for Lane at USC, particularly early in his career and then resurfaced when he and Lemon were benched in the first quarter of UCLA game because of a '"violation of team rules."

And then the medicals. Lane missed the first part of fall camp with a broken foot he suffered in the summer and then another injury kept him out in week 4 and then limited his snap count the following week.

McRee is part of a deep and talented tight end room. The Trojans pass-catcher made tremendous strides in his senior season under the tutelage of Chad Savage.

He became a bigger part of the offense, becoming a reliable target for quarterback Jayden Maiava. McRee became a better route running and overall athleticism took a leap this past season. How much it improved will show up in his on-field testing.

Defensive Standouts Take Center Stage

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas (6) attempts to sack Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Lucas is an intriguing prospect with great physical traits, size and athleticism but the production was never quite there at USC. However, making a strong impression in front of scouts in a t-shirt and shorts has shown to go a long way.

Gentry generated a ton of buzz at the Shrine Bowl last month because of thin 6-foot-6 frame as an off-ball linebacker. He let his play do the talking during the practice week.

But once again it will be a major talking point amongst NFL decision makers in Indianapolis if he still weighs in at 221 pounds. It makes his on-field testing that much more important.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Marlin Klein (17) hangs on to the ball after a complete pass as he is stopped by USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald both missed the final two games of the regular season with injuries sustained in the first half against Iowa on Nov. 15, which makes their medicals an important part of the event.

Ramsey is viewed as a day two pick and can solidify himself as early round two selection. Fitzgerald, a Consensus All-American in 2025 can move up boards and become an early day three selection.

