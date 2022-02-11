Former UCLA CB Admits Lincoln Riley Hire Was 'Great Thing' For Los Angeles

Former UCLA running back Darnay Holmes fully supports the hiring of Lincoln Riley despite being a Bruin. Holmes spent three seasons at UCLA, and played under Jim Mora and Chip Kelly.

FanNation caught up with Holmes at Super Bowl LVI's Radio Row, and got his honest take on the Trojans' new hire.

“I like it,” Holmes said. “It’s good for the culture, it’s good for the kids and the youth. LA we are a big market,” said Holmes. “I feel like if he can make that [great] and enhance it, that is gong to be a great thing for the city.”

USA TODAY

USC announced the hiring of Riley on November 28.

“We are ecstatic to announce Lincoln Riley as our new head coach and welcome his wife Caitlin and their daughters Sloan and Stella to the Trojan Family,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn.

“Lincoln is the rarest combination of extraordinary person and elite football coach. His successes and offensive accolades as a head coach the past five years are astonishing. Lincoln will recruit relentlessly, develop his players on and off the field, and implement a strong culture in which the program will operate with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

“Lincoln is universally considered one of the brightest and most talented football coaches in the nation, and the fact that he chose USC is a testament to the strength of our brand, the power of the Trojan Family, and the leadership of our university. This is for our current players, our former players, our alumni, our fans, and our entire university community. Our time is now.”

