Lincoln Riley’s Historic Recruiting Class Silences Critics

For much of USC coach Lincoln Riley’s career, he has been defined primarily offense.

From coaching and developing standouts such as Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma to Caleb Williams at USC, Riley has built his reputation as one of college football's premier offensive minds.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley’s recruiting classes consistently feature some of the nation’s most elite quarterbacks, wide receivers, and overall explosive playmakers. Riley's success in landing elite talent at every stop throughout his career helped establish his reputation as one of the top offensive recruiters in college football.

However, USC's 2026 recruiting class changes that narrative. The Trojans' top-ranked class proves he can recruit at an elite level across multiple positions.

Lincoln Riley’s Defensive Rebuild

With their 2026 class, the Trojans secured the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for the first time since 2006. Although, the group still features the offensive stars that have become synonymous with Riley's programs, the foundation of the class extends beyond quarterbacks and skill-position talent.

For years, one of the biggest criticisms of Riley's recruiting approach centered around the lack of dominant defensive line talent.

Between Riley’s arrival ahead of the 2022 season and the close of the 2025 cycle, USC signed a combined 12 defensive linemen or edge rushers out of high school. Only two were composite four-star prospects, and zero were five-star talents. USC’s staff relied almost exclusively on standard three-star evaluations or transfer portal additions to piece together the front. The 2026 class directly addresses that concern.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rather than relying on just offensive stars to carry the class, USC's 2026 haul is loaded with elite talent across nearly every position group, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

One of the biggest examples is the commitment of five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle. Wafle is ranked as one of the top defensive prospects in the country and the No. 1 player at his position by 247Sports. He could very well give USC the type of elite pass-rushing presence that championship programs are built around.

But Riley didn't stop there. USC also landed elite defensive linemen Jaimeon Winfield and Tomuhini Topui, which provide the Trojans with much-needed size and physicality in the trenches. Winfield checks in at over 320 pounds, while Topui brings another imposing presence to the interior defensive line.

The defensive talent goes beyond the trenches as well.

Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill IV and four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart headline a secondary group that is among the best in the nation. Hill and Lockhart give the Trojans two elite cover corners capable of matching up against top receivers, while safety commitments Madden Riordan and Peyton "Man Man" Dyer add additional depth to the defensive backfield.

Building the Offense from the Trenches Out

Riley did not abandon the offensive recruiting formula that helped establish his reputation. However, the difference is that the offensive side of USC's 2026 class is built with a lot more balance than previously.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the biggest additions is five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. Pepe is a 6-7, 320-pound prospect from IMG Academy and one of the highest-rated offensive linemen in the country. According to 247Sports, Pepe is the No. 5 overall 2026 prospect nationally, the No. 1 offensive tackle, and the No. 1 player in the state of Florida.

Riley also still secured the offensive weapons that have become synonymous with his recruiting classes. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman headlines the pass-catching group, while four-star receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan Feaster provide additional playmaking ability on the perimeter.

The Trojans also landed the commitment of four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, which gives USC another highly touted signal caller to develop under Riley's guidance.

How This Class Changes the Expectations

Riley’s willingness to adapt and lay a foundation for a balanced team while still contending for the College Football Playoff in 2026 is exactly why he has become one of college football’s most notable coaches. However, this adaptation and commitment to longevity and balance on the recruiting trail also says a lot about the expectations now going forward.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The margin for explaining away defensive or structural shortcomings grows smaller when the recruiting foundation is this complete. When you supplement that top-ranked high school core with strategic transfer portal additions, the structural ceiling for Riley's tenure at USC is higher than it has ever been.

With the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class and elite talent across the offensive line, defensive front, secondary, and skill positions, USC should not just be an offensive force in the Big Ten, but also a complete roster capable of sustaining playoff runs.

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