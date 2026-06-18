Lincoln Riley Earns Surprising Ranking Among Big Ten Coaches

Anticipation continues to build for the 2025 college football season, especially around USC. As Lincoln Riley enters his fifth year in Los Angeles, expectations for the Trojans are rising once again, and that pressure is reflected in national coaching evaluations.

On Monday, On3’s Ari Wasserman released his “Where all 18 Big Ten head coaches rank before the 2026 season” list, and Riley came in just outside of the top 5 at No. 6.

Coming in at No. 6 in these Big Ten coaching rankings is no small feat. The Big Ten is home to some of the nation’s most elite and successful coaches.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet each other after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Indiana’s Curt Cignetti takes the No. 1 spot after a dominant 2025 season that saw the program’s first national championship. Ohio State coach Ryan Day takes the No. 2 spot while Oregon’s Dan Lanning comes in at No. 3. Next is Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham, then Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz rounds out the top 5.

USC’s Riley sits just outside the elite group, which highlights both his elite coaching résumé as well as the growing scrutiny surrounding his tenure at USC.

Where Lincoln Riley Stands in the Big Ten Coaching Rankings

On3’s list factors in both historical success and current program trajectory, blending résumé value with recent performance.

“People are down on Riley right now, and rightly so,” wrote Wasserman. “When USC hired him away from Oklahoma, the expectation was that he would compete for national championships. Heading into year five in Los Angeles, Riley has yet to make the College Football Playoff.”

When Riley arrived at USC, the expectation was for Riley to immediately contend for a national championship. In Year 1, Riley led the Trojans to an 11–3 season, just narrowly missing out on the CFP.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, since that inaugural season, there was a drop-off. Instead of building off that explosive 11–3 start, the Trojans plateaued. Riley's immediate success was heavily tethered to an unprecedented, portal-heavy roster flip, a strategy he has since admitted was a foundational mistake.

The bill for that shortcut came due over the next two years. USC tumbled to an 8–5 finish in 2023, followed by a 7–6 reality check during their 2024 Big Ten debut. Last season, the Trojans saw some improvement but still ended with a 9–4 record.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first half of the game against No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Abigail Dollins / USA TODAY NETWORK

Because the roster consistently lacked depth and a physical identity in the trenches, Riley has completely missed out on the College Football Playoff in every single season since his debut year.

However, with that being said, it can’t be overlooked what he accomplished at Oklahoma. Wasserman noted that while Riley’s tenure at USC has not yet produced a College Football Playoff appearance, his coaching pedigree still demands respect.

At Oklahoma, Riley turned the program into a Big 12 powerhouse, winning conference titles and reaching multiple College Football Playoffs. The objective now is to capture that same level of national dominance at USC.

Why USC’s Roster, Recruiting, and Defensive Changes Raise the Ceiling

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite skepticism that Riley is facing, his upside is undeniably one of the highest in the country, and that is attributed to the adjustments he has made as a head coach, as well as finding ways to recruit and keep players at USC despite the modern implications of modern college football.

Riley’s early reliance on quick-fix transfer portal stars has been supplemented by a grounded philosophy centered on long-term development. USC landed the No. 1 high school recruiting class in the 2026 cycle and also leads the entire FBS with 15 returning starters. That blend of talent and experience gives Riley one of the most complete setups in the country heading into the season.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Not to mention the changes Riley has made on the defensive side of the ball, including the addition of former TCU head coach Gary Patterson as defensive coordinator.

That move gives USC a proven defensive mind to help stabilize a unit that has been a weak spot in recent years.

With USC trending upward on the recruiting trail and major changes now in place on defense, Riley’s standing in future coaching rankings will likely come down to whether the Trojans can finally break through into the College Football Playoff.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.