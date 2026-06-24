USC's Incoming Recruiting Class Fuels Change at Line of Scrimmage

When the USC Trojans joined the Big Ten in 2024, they were not well-equipped to handle what came with being in the conference at the line of scrimmage. They ran into a rude awakening in the first half of their conference opener against Michigan.

Last season, they made strides in the trenches but still weren’t quite where they needed to be, particularly when facing the top teams on their schedule. So, in the 2026 class, they made it a priority to not only load up on the line scrimmage but also sign players who could make an impact this season.

Freshman Offensive Linemen

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two headliners on the offensive line in the Trojans 2026 class are a pair of roommates from IMG Academy (Fla.) in offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and guard Breck Kolojay.

Pepe, a five-star recruit, was rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle according to 247Sports. Pepe was born and raised in Southern California, but played all four years of high school in the Sunshine State, and the Trojans made it a priority to bring him home. The 6-7, 330-pound saw work at left and right tackle this spring.

USC coach Lincoln Riley said Kolojay was “the furthest along” of any freshman offensive linemen at the end of spring practice. The 6-7, 325-pound Kolojay is a prototypical Big Ten offensive lineman who brings an old-school toughness and nasty mean streak to the Trojans front.

“Breck is a very talented guy,” said offensive line coach Zach Hanson in April. “Physically, very far along for a freshman to be able to come and do some of the things that he did early on were really impressive. He's got all the makeup, and he's exactly who we thought he was going to be.”

(#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Southern Cal returns all five starting offensive line but Pepe and Kolojay are the two freshmen who could force the Trojans to do some reshuffling this season. Playing at a program at IMG has paid dividends in their overall development.

Freshman offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov had an impressive spring. The Folsom (Calif.) product continued to climb the rankings in his senior season and was a standout during the week of practice at the Navy All-American Bowl in January. Center Kannon Smith is another freshman who drew praise from Riley in the spring. And freshman guard Esun Tafa was a top 150 recruit coming out of powerhouse Corner Canyon (Utah).

Freshmen Defensive Linemen

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

USC has put a premium on defensive linemen in the past few recruiting classes. Junior defensive end Kameryn Crawford was a top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle. He’s been a part-time starter each of the last two seasons and led the team in sacks in 2025. This year, he’s expected to step into a full-time role.

Sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart was a prized recruit in the 2025 class coming out of New Orleans and was a Freshman All-American. Floyd Boucard was also in the 2025 class and flashed as a true freshman. With the 2026 class, the Trojans took it to another level.

Luke Wafle is one of the crown jewels of the 2026 class. Rivals rated the USC freshman defensive end as the No. 1 overall recruit. The New Jersey native looks more like an NFL veteran than a college freshman and can provide a much-needed pass rush from day one.

Five-star defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield is another freshman who was a standout all week at the Navy All-American Bowl. Winfield and four-star Tomuhini Topui bring a rare blend of size, power and quickness. They will be part of the rotation from day one. Four-star defensive end Simote Katoanga and defensive tackle Braeden Jones also provide depth.

For the first time since they joined the Big Ten, the Trojans have size, depth and experience on the line of scrimmage that could help them compete with the top teams in the conference.

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