One USC Trojans Transfer Poised to Make an Impact

Heading into the 2026 season, coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have several additions across the roster and have an opportunity to make a significant improvement.

However, one particular transfer on the defensive line could have a major impact on how the season goes, and also if USC can take a step forward as a defensive unit.

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a sack against Purdue during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Alex VanSumeren

The key transfer who could make a major impact for USC is former Michigan State defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.

During VanSumeren’s 2025 season, he totaled 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. Standing at 6-3 and 295 pounds, VanSumeren provides a strong presence on the interior and should help USC to improve against opposing Big Ten rushing attacks based on his experience playing in the Big Ten with Michigan State.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, the Trojans ranked 58th in the country as USC allowed 143.23 rush yards per game. In a conference like the Big Ten, being able to stop the run is one of the more important factors, and with the addition of VanSumeren, the Trojans add another piece to strengthen the interior of the defensive line.

VanSumeren’s size could also be very valuable for USC in the pass game, with his ability to use his power to condense the pocket and funnel opposing quarterbacks to USC’s other pass rushers. Having dominant players on the defensive line is critical, especially on the interior with players like VanSumeren, who have the size and strength to control the line of scrimmage.

With the addition of VanSumeren, it does appear that USC has built an even stronger defensive line that could help the Trojans become a much better rush defense and put more pressure on quarterbacks in the pass game as well.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC’s Interior Defensive Line

On top of bringing in VanSumeren on the interior of the defensive line, USC also has defensive tackles Jahkeem Stewart, Jide Abasiri, and Jamaal Jarrett coming back, which could form one of the more well-rounded defensive tackle groups in the Big Ten.

Throughout the 2025 season, Abasiri, Stewart, and Jarret also showed the ability to contribute against the run and in the pass game.

Like VanSumeren, Stewart also had a solid 2025 campaign as he totaled 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception. During Stewart’s first collegiate season, he was able to use his 6-5 and 290-pound frame to become very disruptive in the backfield and consistently put opposing offenses behind the sticks. Heading into Stewart’s second college season, he should be more comfortable with the pace of the Big Ten and could be even more disruptive.

Last season, Abasiri recorded 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. With Abasiri standing at 6-5 and 295 pounds, he brings a solid presence like VanSumeren that has the ability to play the run well, in addition to being able to get after the quarterback.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In the 2025 season, Jarrett was able to contribute as well, mainly against the run, totaling three tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and one interception that he returned for a 70-yard touchdown. Standing at 6-5 and 360 pounds, Jarrett brings a lot of size and could work himself into a very reliable option at nose tackle for USC to take on double teams and help free up linebackers and the rest of the Trojans defensive line to make plays.

With the combination of VanSumeren, Abasiri, Stewart, and Jarrett, it does seem that USC may have a group of defensive tackles that has the ability to shut down the run, but also has enough athleticism and speed to put pressure on quarterbacks in the pass game as well.

Based on the skill sets of this defensive tackle unit, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson could get very creative with who he puts in the game, together with each player bringing in a unique skill set that could be very difficult for opposing offensive lines to handle.

So, heading into the 2026 season, it will be interesting to see how this group can work together and if the defensive line can truly dominate games and propel USC to a College Football Playoff berth.

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