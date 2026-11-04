Lincoln Riley Delivers Honest Response to USC's College Football Playoff Ranking

The USC Trojans busted back into two rankings following their 30-18 romp over then-No. 2 Ohio State. Now that Halloween victory handed them another spot: No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Coach Lincoln Riley and his players learned their placement there on the evening of Nov. 3. And that became a topic in Riley's press conference with reporters following the Trojans' first weekly practice during their Nov. 7 bye week.

Lincoln Riley's Initial Reaction to No. 20 Ranking

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riley is aware at what's now officially at stake moving forward for USC.

"We're very aware that we control our own destiny. There's no question about that," he said.

Riley then dropped a simplistic approach to how USC plans to react to its 20th ranking.

"We just need to focus on us. We need to keep improving and playing good," Riley stated. "We've got plenty of opportunities and have had some high-quality wins already. And obviously, there's a ton of football left to be played."

Lincoln Riley Mentions Reality Part of Rankings

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley isn't becoming too fixated on the CFP spot USC is in. Because he knows the reality he and USC, plus other teams comprising the top 25, really face.

"So all of these rankings and all that wildly fluctuate all year. I know this is the first CFP rankings, and they're going to continue to fluctuate," Riley said.

In other words, he knows that USC has the option to move out of the 20th spot. Or move down in the ranking. Once again, USC and Riley are refusing to cave to the hype and attention the first 2026 CFP unveiling created on its first night.

"We've got to make sure that we're putting ourselves in a position to win these games. And if we do that, it'll take care of itself," Riley said.

USC Also Humble in Victory Over Ohio State

USC Trojans linebacker Elijah Newby (26) leaves as fans storm the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, USC finds itself with the luxury of enjoying the Ohio State win for one whole week. Simply because the Trojans don't have a team to face on Nov. 7.

However, Riley insists that USC remains humble even in victory over the now No. 10-ranked team in the nation (Ohio State also landed higher than USC at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings).

USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Vaikona (79) leaves as fans storms the field the following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It was an exciting win. But it was far from our best," Riley acknowledged. "So there was a lot to correct Sunday. We got right back here on Sunday. And it's important for us to learn from it and get that game behind us. Because the whole little world here is going to want to keep talking about that game."

"And I get that it was a great moment for everybody on the outside, and you guys on the outside, keep enjoying it. But us? We got past it on Sunday, and we've got to get our focus on Indiana."

The Hoosiers are the highest-ranked Big Ten CFP team at No. 4 despite having one loss. USC earns two weeks to prepare for the defending national champs at Bloomington, which will surely impact the postseason and the Big Ten title game picture.

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