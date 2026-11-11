Lincoln Riley Makes His Stance Clear on USC’s Freshmen Ahead of Pivotal Stretch
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The No. 18 USC Trojans have seen members of their freshman class save their Big Ten title hopes. Names like wide receiver Trent Mosley, tight end Mark Bowman, plus edge rusher Luke Wafle all stepped up to throttle the previous No. 2 Ohio State back on Halloween.
But November across college football presents a far fiercer gauntlet. This is the time of year when teams show if they really are built to be contenders, or were overhyped by the nation all this time.
The 7-2 Trojans remain in strong shape for both the Big Ten Championship game and a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. But coach Lincoln Riley got honest if this freshmen class is ready for the November push, starting with the Nov. 14 showdown at No. 9 Indiana.
Lincoln Riley's Honest Answer About Freshmen Preparing for Late Push
Riley addressed the state of the freshmen this late in the season during his Nov. 10 presser. He already likes the experience they've gained.
"Well, I think we've been in some pretty big moments, as it is. When you play at this school, when you play the schedule that we play, plus the big games we've had at home and the tough road venues we've been into, I think that helps you get ready [for November]," Riley said. "I think that's one of the benefits of being a blue blood school."
Riley also reminded reporters of what the young 17 and 18-year-old players really signed up for.
"But playing in the SEC and Big Ten is you get prepared for these games," Riley said. "Whether if it's big in-season games, playoff games and championship games, the more you're in those scenarios and the more you're used to being in that level of competition, where you've got to play really good and the other group is just as good, it just makes the games feel different."
The magnitude of these games hit different, as Riley and his more experienced players know.
"It's a different type of feeling and different type of strain that it takes to win and excel in those games. The more you're in it, the better. And we're a pretty battle-tested group right now," Riley said.
Where Indiana Can Test USC Freshmen the Most
Wafle most likely will get tested by Indiana's fundamentally sound and physical offensive line. Plus, as Riley mentioned on the Nov. 9 edition of Trojans Live, USC could see two quarterbacks in Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson, with the latter taking over for Hoover during the 23-16 win over Minnesota.
However, Riley praised Indiana's biggest strength during his Nov. 10 presser, which falls on the defensive side.
"They'll be one of the deepest fronts that we've played in terms of the number of guys who can contribute," Riley said of Indiana's defensive line.
Granted, no USC true freshmen will counter this front. Yet Bowman likely will face an edge rusher or two at the line of scrimmage. Plus, this Hoosiers unit will aim to create pressure on quarterback Jayden Maiava, which, in turn, can limit the targets both Bowman and Mosley see.
USC beating the nation's ninth-ranked team certainly can draw attention from the CFP committee because it'll mean the Trojans knock off their second straight team ranked in the top 10. Plus, a Trojans win can spark the November surge USC wants to ignite and produce the best season under Riley. The coach is confident that members of his top-ranked 2026 recruiting class are ready for these types of high-profile games.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna