Lincoln Riley Makes His Stance Clear on USC’s Freshmen Ahead of Pivotal Stretch

The No. 18 USC Trojans have seen members of their freshman class save their Big Ten title hopes. Names like wide receiver Trent Mosley, tight end Mark Bowman, plus edge rusher Luke Wafle all stepped up to throttle the previous No. 2 Ohio State back on Halloween.

But November across college football presents a far fiercer gauntlet. This is the time of year when teams show if they really are built to be contenders, or were overhyped by the nation all this time.

The 7-2 Trojans remain in strong shape for both the Big Ten Championship game and a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. But coach Lincoln Riley got honest if this freshmen class is ready for the November push, starting with the Nov. 14 showdown at No. 9 Indiana.

Lincoln Riley's Honest Answer About Freshmen Preparing for Late Push

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley addressed the state of the freshmen this late in the season during his Nov. 10 presser. He already likes the experience they've gained.

"Well, I think we've been in some pretty big moments, as it is. When you play at this school, when you play the schedule that we play, plus the big games we've had at home and the tough road venues we've been into, I think that helps you get ready [for November]," Riley said. "I think that's one of the benefits of being a blue blood school."

Riley also reminded reporters of what the young 17 and 18-year-old players really signed up for.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"But playing in the SEC and Big Ten is you get prepared for these games," Riley said. "Whether if it's big in-season games, playoff games and championship games, the more you're in those scenarios and the more you're used to being in that level of competition, where you've got to play really good and the other group is just as good, it just makes the games feel different."

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The magnitude of these games hit different, as Riley and his more experienced players know.

"It's a different type of feeling and different type of strain that it takes to win and excel in those games. The more you're in it, the better. And we're a pretty battle-tested group right now," Riley said.

Where Indiana Can Test USC Freshmen the Most

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti and Co-Offensive Coordinator Tino Sunseri during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wafle most likely will get tested by Indiana's fundamentally sound and physical offensive line. Plus, as Riley mentioned on the Nov. 9 edition of Trojans Live, USC could see two quarterbacks in Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson, with the latter taking over for Hoover during the 23-16 win over Minnesota.

However, Riley praised Indiana's biggest strength during his Nov. 10 presser, which falls on the defensive side.

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) congratulates Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They'll be one of the deepest fronts that we've played in terms of the number of guys who can contribute," Riley said of Indiana's defensive line.

Granted, no USC true freshmen will counter this front. Yet Bowman likely will face an edge rusher or two at the line of scrimmage. Plus, this Hoosiers unit will aim to create pressure on quarterback Jayden Maiava, which, in turn, can limit the targets both Bowman and Mosley see.

USC beating the nation's ninth-ranked team certainly can draw attention from the CFP committee because it'll mean the Trojans knock off their second straight team ranked in the top 10. Plus, a Trojans win can spark the November surge USC wants to ignite and produce the best season under Riley. The coach is confident that members of his top-ranked 2026 recruiting class are ready for these types of high-profile games.

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