WATCH: USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley's Introductory Press Conference

Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley received a warm welcome in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, when he was formally announced as USC's next head football coach.

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the hiring of Riley on Sunday, Nov. 28, jut one day after Troy's seventh loss of the 2021 season to BYU.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach. USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning," Riley said in a statement.

"I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense. I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”

