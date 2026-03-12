Lincoln Riley Reveals Why USC's Special Spring Practices Are Paying Off

The USC Trojans are two weeks into spring practice developing the returners and incoming freshman into an elite roster, as well as adapting to new coaching staff additions like defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

After Wednesday's spring practice, USC coach Lincoln Riley pointed out the one practice location that may have helped achieve an undefeated record.

Lincoln Riley Shares Why Coliseum Practices Are Important

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Southern California Trojans logo at midifeld at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even though spring ball places a heavy emphasis on building team rapport and chemistry, it’s never too early to put a new roster into game-like scenarios, as Riley pointed out during week two of USC’s spring practice.

Riley emphasized the importance of practicing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, even during the spring, is very beneficial to practicing game-like scenarios and pride within the program.

"We certainly cater their practices a little bit differently. One, you're just working with one field. Two, obviously, you're getting to work with kind of game clocks, sound system, kind of all of that. So, we try to get some of the scrimmaging and some of the more live periods done in there," Riley said at spring practice.

Riley also noted that the practices are done strategically with time to allow players to get to class and allot time for a commute back to campus.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for instilling pride within the players, the Coliseum practices allows the excitement of a home game. The Trojans undefeated record in 2025 comes back for the first time since Riley started in 2022, a good sign that the program is heading in a positive direction.

"I think there's taking pride in where you play, and creating that sense of pride within every single player in this program. So that when we walk in the Coliseum, whether it's a practice, whether it's a game, that we walk in there with the right mentality. We were able to win every single game in that place last year. So that's really important to us… (and) that's something that we try to instill in these guys from day one," Riley said.

A New Team Enters the Coliseum This Fall

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans 2026 recruiting class, ranked No. 1 in the nation, has already proved they have talent to make an immediate impact in Los Angeles. Now, the incoming freshman and experienced returners have a chance to bring success to the Coliseum.

USC does lack returners at key positions like wide receiver, tight end and safety, but spring ball has allowed Riley the chance to seek out potential starters. Some players that have continually stood out are five-star, per 247Sports, EDGE Luke Wafle and wide receiver Trent Mosley.

6’-6” 265lb. freshman Luke Wafle vs. 6’-6” 285lb. freshman Vlad Dyakonov 😳



This is like watching King Kong vs Godzilla… whoa 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BrlRm6jaBx — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) March 11, 2026

Mosley is a talented wide receiver from Santa Margarita High School in Santa Margarita, California, who are fresh off a CIF Open Section Title win under former USC quarterback Carson Palmer. Mosley has presented his talent and ability to track the ball as a key trait of his as a receiver, and could be someone to watch in the wide receiver race this fall.

Wafle has instantly stood out as a powerful defensive end for his age, checking in at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds. The five-star freshman has shown that his motor and strength sets him up as a prime candidate to be an impact freshman.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!