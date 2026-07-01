USC Cornerback Chasen Johnson Hits Major Milestone Amid Injury Recovery

Chasen Johnson was expected to compete for a starting job in the USC secondary last season.

The UCF transfer was a big-time addition during the spring transfer portal window last season, but a knee injury after the first week of fall camp sidelined him through the season opener and ultimately limited him to just two games in 2025 after undergoing surgery.

Chasen Johnon's Recovery Process

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

It’s been a long recovery process for the redshirt sophomore cornerback. Johnson's position coach, Trovon Reed, who coached him during his freshman season at UCF in 2024, has been with him every step of his long recovery.

Reed said in the spring that Johnson and Jontez Williams, who is also recovering from a significant knee injury, spent an extensive amount of time in his office in the spring as they put an emphasis on the mental side. Sometimes they’ll be waiting in Reed's office before he arrived.

Johnson has been posting clips on social media of his progression on the field and in the weight room since March, and the latest one is very encouraging as fall camp fast approaches. He posted a video via his Instagram story of him squatting 405 pounds for three reps last Friday. It's also encouraging he is doing all of this without a brace or a sleeve on that knee.

USC currently has the week off for the holiday break, but Johnson is trending upwards as they prepare to enter the final stage of summer workouts under strength coach Trumain Carroll.

Cornerback Battle Heating Up

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback will be one of the more intriguing position battles in fall camp. It also a competition that will be far from settled by the season opener.

Johnson adds great size to the room with his 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame. He’s an aggressive and physical player. He started four games as a true freshman under Reed at UCF in 2024.

Marcelles Williams, a former four-star recruit in the 2024 class out of national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.), made his first career start against Purdue in week 3 last season and never relinquished his starting job. Williams has taken on more a vocal leadership role as he enters his third season with the program.

“Marcelles has improved a lot,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley in March. “I think this stretch of practice is the best ball that he's played. He's getting stronger and faster, and his body is just continuing to mature.”

USC head coach Lincoln Riley watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jontez Williams is the most experienced cornerback in the room, having appeared in 32 career games in his collegiate career. The Iowa State transfer was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal and was a second-team All-Big-12 selection in 2024 after recording four interceptions.

Redshirt freshman RJ Sermons is a former five-star recruit. The talented high school sprinter is another cornerback with great size. Freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 cycle according to ESPN. Freshmen Brandon Lockhart and Jayden Crowder, and Oklahoma State transfer Carrington Pierce add depth to the room.

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