Why Lincoln Riley's Record Against Ranked Opponents Should Concern USC Fans
The No. 15 USC Trojans' aspirations of reaching the College Football Playoff came to a close on Saturday, as they fell 42-27 to the No. 7 Oregon Ducks in Eugene. Following the loss, many Trojan fans are disappointed in what could've been a signature win for coach Lincoln Riley in his fourth season at USC.
Riley's poor record against ranked opponents is also getting attention after USC's fourth straight loss in its rivalry series with Oregon.
Lincoln Riley's Record Against Ranked Opponents
Riley now falls to 6-13 against ranked opponents at USC after Saturday's loss to the Ducks. Three of those losses have come this season, and all of them have been on the road. The Trojans lost to the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini (Sept. 27) and the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Oct. 18) earlier this season. Both games were winnable for the Trojans, only for USC to squander those games away in the fourth quarter.
USC, however, has had one bright spot when playing ranked teams this season with a dominating 31-13 win over the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 11. Outside of that win, there isn't much to show for as the Trojans beat every team that they were supposed to heading into their final game of the season against UCLA.
While USC can still finish the season at 9-3 with a win over its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, and go undefeated at the Coliseum, missing out on the playoff will be considered disappointing for many fans, who are eager for the Trojans to return to a championship stage. USC has looked phenomenal at home this season and in previous years, but it's how they've performed away from the Coliseum that raises concerns moving forward.
Penalties and Turnovers Prove Costly In Oregon Loss
Against the Ducks on Saturday, penalties and turnovers in crucial moments throughout the game were a major contributor to the Trojans' road defeat. While USC and Oregon both had several penalties that added up to a total of over 100 yards, it was the ones committed by the Trojans that proved to be more costly.
One of the major penalties for USC was a leaping penalty on a missed field goal by Oregon that allowed the Ducks to earn an automatic first down and cash in with a touchdown, extending their lead to double digits before halftime.
MORE: USC Trojans' Interesting Betting Odds Released For Crosstown Rivalry vs. UCLA
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Before Rivalry Week
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives USC Credit After Beating the Trojans
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava also threw two interceptions at crucial moments when the Trojans needed a response on offense. Maiava finished the game with 306 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions on 25-of-43 passing.
In the loss, USC had impressive performances from wide receiver Tanook Hines and Ja'Kobi Lane, who both collected over 100 yards receiving in the win. Makai Lemon had two touchdowns despite having only seven catches for 34 yards in the game.
How Does USC Compete For Championships In 2026?
The arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class won't mean anything if it doesn't result in better results for the Trojans in 2026. The expectation at USC is to compete for and win championships. Entering next season, Riley will be under a lot of pressure in his fifth year to deliver wins over ranked opponents and lead the Trojans to a spot in the playoff.
USC's 2026 schedule features several challenging matchups against likely ranked teams. The Trojans have home games against Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, and potentially Notre Dame. USC also has tough road matchups against Indiana and a Penn State team, which could return to relevance with a new coach.
Riley and the Trojans will need to overcome their struggles of beating ranked teams, especially on the road, if they hope to be a championship-caliber team in 2026. If USC fails to overcome these obstacles, questions may arise surrounding Riley's future with the Trojans. For now, USC fans will have to stay patient and hope the Trojans can fight on.