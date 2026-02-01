USC Safety Kamari Ramsey Receives Surprising Senior Bowl Ranking Before NFL Draft

The last few seasons, the USC Trojans secondary, while still having its flaws, has shown promising strides for a unit that had struggled for many years. Much of that improvement can be attributed to USC safety Kamari Ramsey.

Ramsey enters the NFL Draft after two impressive seasons with USC. Since transferring from the Trojans' crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins in 2024, Ramsey collected 87 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception with USC.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) is stopped by USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) after a short gain in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ramsey is rated as one of the top 2026 NFL Draft defensive prospects at the Senior Bowl according to PFSN’s Mock Draft simulator. Ramsey is ranked as the No. 4 prospect behind Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (No. 3), Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood (No. 2), and defensive tackle Caleb Banks (No. 1).

Kamari Ramsey's Impact On USC's Defense

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

During the 2025 season, USC posted a 9-4 overall record and went 7-2 in the Big Ten. The Trojans experienced their fair share of highs and lows under former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

Ramsey appeared in nine games for the Trojans before suffering a right knee injury in USC’s 26-21 home win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 15, 2025. The injury kept Ramsey sidelined for the Trojans' pivotal Big Ten matchup against their arch-rival, the Oregon Ducks, a game in which USC lost 42-27 at Autzen Stadium.

MORE: Gary Patterson Gets Real About USC's Top Ranked Recruits

MORE: Penn State's Potential 'White Out' Game Revealed

MORE: Three Potential ESPN College GameDay Appearances for USC Trojans

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Ramsey’s talent on defense could’ve made a difference in that game for the Trojans, as the loss to the Ducks kept them out of the College Football Playoff. Ramsey didn’t appear in the Trojans regular-season finale win against the UCLA Bruins or in their 30-27 Alamo Bowl overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, as he finished the season with 27 total tackles.

Ramsey has the potential to be a key contributor in the NFL and would fit in well with a team that needs players for their defensive secondary. His departure from USC is a big loss for the Trojans defense, as the new defensive coordinator and former TCU coach, Gary Patterson, arrives to help strengthen the team’s defense.

What Next For USC's Defense Without Ramsey?

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With Ramsey now absent in USC’s secondary, several players look to step up for the Trojans as they look to reach the CFP in coach Lincoln Riley’s fifth season. Notable returners to watch in USC’s secondary include cornerbacks Prophet Brown and Marcelles Williams, along with safety Christian Pierce, who looks to step up in Ramsey’s place.

Riley and the Trojans also brought in several transfer players to add to Patterson’s defense. Key additions include a pair of cornerbacks, Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams and Carrington Pierce from Oklahoma State. Williams, in his three seasons with the Cyclones, recorded 67 total tackles and five interceptions.

With the Trojans expected to face a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule in 2026, defense will play a major role in USC’s top matchups that will decide if they earn a spot in the CFP, a goal that fans are desperate for.

Recommended Articles