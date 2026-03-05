USC Trojans' Roster Depth Matters for the Program's Future Development
After all eyes were focused on the seven former USC Trojans competing in the NFL Combine last weekend, USC now kicks spring practice into gear with a loaded roster.
The roster brings a large mix of returning stars, transfers and most notably the large number of incoming freshmen from the No. 1 ranked-2026 recruiting class. While the freshmen come in at 31 total spring players, the balance of all ages allows USC to develop a championship-caliber roster.
USC Trojans' Roster Depth Could Be CFP Answer
The 2025 season saw plenty of emerging stars across the board, from walk-on freshmen like running back King Miller and offensive lineman Kaylon Miller, and returning juniors like former wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. The recorded numbers for USC's spring practices saw a massive freshmen representation, counting 31 early enrollees.
The redshirt freshman have 15 players, and juniors and seniors both come in at 16. Another big number to note are the number of sophomores, counting 25. This is signaling that the development of young talent is in effect and could show up this season.
Since general manager Chad Bowden joined the USC staff last season, the goal has to been to revive USC's Southern California recruiting pipeline and build the program by fostering the younger skillsets into elite players over time. Especially with 31 total enrollees of the 35 signees on campus this spring, the Bowden effect is underway.
Due to a few of USC's star players from last season heading to the NFL Draft, USC coach Lincoln Riley turns to the 2026 class to prove they can carve out starting roles come the fall. While key offensive positions to fill Lane and Lemon will be up for grabs, the defense loses stars in the secondary that will need immediate impact players.
Where the 2026 Class, Underclassmen Can Step Up this Spring
Riley's biggest priorities will come at wide receiver, due to fitting them into Riley's offensive scheme and building chemistry with quarterback Jayden Maiava as soon as possible. Tight end will be another big one to fill, but freshman tight end Mark Bowman presents himself as a strong candidate to fill the role. However, if Riley continues to run two tight end packages like he did last season, he will have to craft another starting tight end this spring.
The secondary marks another area of need for the Trojans defense, and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson will use this spring to point to underclassmen and returners. Losing safety Bishop Fitzgerald means losing a true ball hawk who can fit seamlessly into a zone defense. Without safety Kamari Ramsey, Patterson will need someone who's versatile in all safety positions that can contribute immediately.
While the offensive line will be mostly set in stone, with five-star freshman Keenyi Pepe, per 247Sports, planning to get early reps, the defensive line is where USC can mess around with lineups. Having defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and defensive Kameryn Crawford back helps with continuity, but it will be hard to leave five-star freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, per 247Sports, out of the picture.
Wafle has the size and the tape to support plans to start him immediately. His motor and athleticism will compliment Stewart and Crawfords strength perfectly, and Trojan fans should expect to see a lot of Wafle this fall.
Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.