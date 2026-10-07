Lincoln Riley Shines a Light on What Makes D'Anton Lynn's Defense Tough
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Coach Lincoln Riley has a complex defense to dissect on Oct. 10. But it's one he and the No. 18 USC Trojans know well.
That's because Penn State defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn ran this same scheme on the Trojans players last year. During USC practices, that is.
Now Lynn faces off against the personnel he once coached against and Riley's offense for the first time since taking over the DC role at his alma mater. Lynn already dove into what makes Riley's offense a unique challenge. Now Riley himself dipped into what makes a Lynn-led defense tough.
Lincoln Riley Pulls Back Curtain on D'Anton Lynn Scheme
Riley earned his chance to address the matchup and reunion with reporters on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles. Including highlighting a big strength Lynn's first PSU defense brings.
"D'Anton's a really good coach. I think he's always done a great job with the secondary," Riley explained. "He's always done a really good job with the secondary. He's got a good group of defensive backs from the outside looking in. We started to study those guys; they've got some experience and good players back there. And he's always been multiple."
Lynn's secondary features Daryus Dixon and Josiah Zayas as the cornerback tandem. But Audavion Collins comes in to create a three-headed machine at corner, who leads the way with four pass breakups. Safeties Jeremiah Cooper and Bryson Williams help fill the middle of the secondary; the former delivering 16 tackles so far and the latter picking off one pass.
"Guys are sticky in coverage," Riley added in further compartmentalizing the secondary. "Looks like they've got some depth at some of those positions and they've been able to play different guys. They've done a nice job."
How USC, Lincoln Riley can Test D'Anton Lynn's Defense
Lynn's unit struggled immensely in the Nittany Lions' last game against Northwestern. He attributed it to the Wildcats winning at the line of scrimmage.
And that's where USC and Riley will aim to test the Nittany Lions in all likelihood for their Big Ten Conference showdown.
Northwestern offensive coordinator and old USC nemesis Chip Kelly twisted the mind of Lynn and the PSU defense. Kelly got his offensive personnel to hit the Lions with misdirection runs, including hitting Penn State with an old school Wing-T Sally run that caught Lynn's defenders off guard.
"Sally" is more than likely nowhere located in Riley's list of plays. As his offense is built from the Air Raid principles of the late past Riley mentor Mike Leach. Except USC presents a rapid fire offensive approach that'll surely test the Penn State defense. Especially with the wideouts at the disposal of quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Lynn will face some prized newcomers for the first time too, with freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and tight end Mark Bowman likely in action for this one. USC also watched Zacharyus Williams emerge in catching four passes for 78 yards in the 25-21 win over the Washington Huskies.
Sophomore Tanook Hines led the way with five catches for 51 yards in the same game. But that's not to say Riley will ignore unleashing running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan, who combined for 117 yards in the Oct. 3 home win.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna