Lincoln Riley Shines a Light on What Makes D'Anton Lynn's Defense Tough

Coach Lincoln Riley has a complex defense to dissect on Oct. 10. But it's one he and the No. 18 USC Trojans know well.

That's because Penn State defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn ran this same scheme on the Trojans players last year. During USC practices, that is.

Now Lynn faces off against the personnel he once coached against and Riley's offense for the first time since taking over the DC role at his alma mater. Lynn already dove into what makes Riley's offense a unique challenge. Now Riley himself dipped into what makes a Lynn-led defense tough.

Lincoln Riley Pulls Back Curtain on D'Anton Lynn Scheme

Penn State defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn talks to reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall, Friday, August 7, 2026, in State College. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riley earned his chance to address the matchup and reunion with reporters on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles. Including highlighting a big strength Lynn's first PSU defense brings.

"D'Anton's a really good coach. I think he's always done a great job with the secondary," Riley explained. "He's always done a really good job with the secondary. He's got a good group of defensive backs from the outside looking in. We started to study those guys; they've got some experience and good players back there. And he's always been multiple."

Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (2) breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (13) during the second quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lynn's secondary features Daryus Dixon and Josiah Zayas as the cornerback tandem. But Audavion Collins comes in to create a three-headed machine at corner, who leads the way with four pass breakups. Safeties Jeremiah Cooper and Bryson Williams help fill the middle of the secondary; the former delivering 16 tackles so far and the latter picking off one pass.

"Guys are sticky in coverage," Riley added in further compartmentalizing the secondary. "Looks like they've got some depth at some of those positions and they've been able to play different guys. They've done a nice job."

How USC, Lincoln Riley can Test D'Anton Lynn's Defense

Oct 2, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball and is pushed out of bounds by Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Josiah Zayas (17) during the second half at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lynn's unit struggled immensely in the Nittany Lions' last game against Northwestern. He attributed it to the Wildcats winning at the line of scrimmage.

And that's where USC and Riley will aim to test the Nittany Lions in all likelihood for their Big Ten Conference showdown.

Northwestern offensive coordinator and old USC nemesis Chip Kelly twisted the mind of Lynn and the PSU defense. Kelly got his offensive personnel to hit the Lions with misdirection runs, including hitting Penn State with an old school Wing-T Sally run that caught Lynn's defenders off guard.

Wing-T “Sally” 😍



1992 Delaware 🤝 2026 Northwestern pic.twitter.com/e2a4whzJqW — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 3, 2026

"Sally" is more than likely nowhere located in Riley's list of plays. As his offense is built from the Air Raid principles of the late past Riley mentor Mike Leach. Except USC presents a rapid fire offensive approach that'll surely test the Penn State defense. Especially with the wideouts at the disposal of quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Lynn will face some prized newcomers for the first time too, with freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and tight end Mark Bowman likely in action for this one. USC also watched Zacharyus Williams emerge in catching four passes for 78 yards in the 25-21 win over the Washington Huskies.

Sophomore Tanook Hines led the way with five catches for 51 yards in the same game. But that's not to say Riley will ignore unleashing running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan, who combined for 117 yards in the Oct. 3 home win.

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