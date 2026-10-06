Penn State's D'Anton Lynn Makes Surprising Lincoln Riley Admission

Coach Lincoln Riley admits he's never visited State College, Pennsylvania, before. But he and the No. 19 USC Trojans are awfully familiar with one member of the Penn State Nittany Lions coaching staff.

PSU defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn will face his former personnel and Riley himself for the first time since his exit from the same position at USC when the Trojans travel to face the Nittany Lions. Lynn is back at his alma mater aiming to fix what's become a leaky defense the past few weeks.

But he also made a stunning detail about Riley that'll turn heads.

What D'Anton Lynn Said About Old Boss Lincoln Riley

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive line coach Shaun Nua celebrate on the sideline. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lynn addressed reporters on Oct. 6 before USC heads into Happy Valley for what's expected to be a loud atmosphere. Even despite PSU becoming unranked compared to the Trojans.

That type of crowd energy could impact the way Riley scrolls through his playbook. Except Lynn made this stunning admission about his old coaching boss.

"He doesn't really have a playbook," Lynn told reporters. "He just has plays that his guys do best. And he has the best scheme beaters in the country if he knows what you're in. There are times he presents things and, man, you don't have an answer for it."

"You have to keep them guessing and you have to be good with your disguises," Lynn added.

D'Anton Lynn's Advice to Penn State Defenders Ahead of USC Showdown

Sep 19, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bulls running back James McNeil Jr. (24) carries the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jamison Patton (3) and defensive end Alexander McPherson (33) attempt a tackle during the first quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This won't be Lynn's first time facing Riley in a live college football game. It's merely the first time he'll face USC as a member of the Nittany Lions.

He offered this advice to his players, which he shared via his press conference.

"I told the guys, you can't look up the stats," Lynn began. "They're going to move the ball. They're going to have plays. But you know, we need to be great on third down and in the red zone. We need to stop the run and we can't give them chunk plays. We have to make them drive all the way down the field."

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Granted, USC's offense dealt with notable lapses from its 25-21 victory over Washington. Quarterback Jayden Maiava delivered his most non-efficient game of the season, plus penalties wiped away momentum briefly. Lynn likely will take notes of those flaws and aim to exploit his former team. But he also knows that winning the line of scrimmage battle must come into play, which he said surprised him about the Northwestern romp.

"You go back and watch the game, I don't know if we won the line of scrimmage," Lynn said while also pointing out missed tackles. "We didn't lose everytime, but we didn't win at all."

Lincoln Riley Energized About Penn State Visit

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley, again, has never witnessed a "white out" or "black out" at Penn State. Even during USC's transition to the Big Ten Conference. Hence why he's energized for the matchup during his appearance on Trojans Live.

"It'll be a fun atmosphere. I've never gotten the chance to go coach there. So looking forward to it," Riley said, adding that his team is looking forward to the showdown too.

But Riley knows another Penn State coach well outside of his former defensive coordinator. He faced coach Matt Campbell numerous of times when Oklahoma faced Campbell's Iowa State teams. But Riley also sees a lot of past Penn State defenses in what Lynn has in his possession right now.

"Defensively they look a lot like the past Penn State teams in being big up front. They've got really good athletes and talented players and they're excellent on the back end. It's a well coached football team and it'll be a heck of a night," Riley said.

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