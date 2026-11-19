Over the last two seasons, the USC Trojans have been hard to beat in their home venue, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans have suffered only one loss at the Coliseum since the beginning of the 2025 season.

On Saturday, the No. 18 Trojans look to continue that dominance at the Coliseum and send out their seniors in style with a victory over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. After their disappointing 27-13 road loss in Bloomington to the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers, the Trojans, with questions beginning to heat up about coach Lincoln Riley’s future, look to finish the regular season strong with wins over the Terrapins and the undefeated No. 4 UCLA Bruins.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ahead of their Senior Day matchup against the Terrapins, the Trojans released their first of three availability reports. Now with a 7-3 overall record and 4-3 in Big Ten play, here’s a look at the Trojans' availability report for their matchup against the Terrapins.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Maryland Terrapins

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) runs after a catch with Indiana Hoosiers defensive back A.J. Harris (4) defending during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' first availability report revealed several concerns for USC, especially on the offensive side. Wide Receiver Zacharyus Williams and tight end Mark Bowman are questionable for the Trojans, while Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is probable.

These three players have been among the top on the Trojans' offense throughout the 2026 season, and USC is hopeful that all three are available as the team plays at the Coliseum for what is likely the final time this year.

Out

WR Terrell Anderson

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

S Trestin Castro

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

LB Roman Marchetti

OL Kilian O’Connor

OL Hayden Treter

Questionable

WR Zacahryus Williams

DE Braylan Shelby

TE Mark Bowman

LB GianCarlo Rufo

Probable

WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

CB RJ Sermons

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USC Plays a Maryland Team on a Two-Game Winning Streak

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and quarterback Cardell Williams (6) celebrate together after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since firing former coach Mike Locksley, the Terrapins have seen a revival under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Since taking over, he has led Maryland to two wins over the Purdue Boilermakers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Terrapins are still alive to reach a bowl game as they arrive at the Coliseum with a 4-6 overall record and are 2-5 in Big Ten play. Ahead of their matchup against the Trojans at the Coliseum, Abdul-Rahim complimented the Trojans' offensive strengths, especially quarterback Jayden Maiava.

“You start with their coach [Lincoln Riley]; he’s been a prolific coach as far as throwing the ball. They have really good players. Obviously, their quarterback [Jayden Maiava] has played a lot of football; he’s not just a dual-threat guy; he’s a guy that can spin the ball,” Abdul-Rahim said.

“He still has a good deal of mobility, and I think that’s an issue as well. They have some top-notch wide receivers; they’re young, but they’re extremely talented. So guys who can take a five-yard hitch or a tunnel screen to the house at a moment’s notice. We’ve got our work cut out; they also have a great tight end and a great young tight end. SC is always going to have talent, so we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Abdul-Rahim continued.

Maiava is looking to return to consistency after throwing three costly interceptions in the Trojans' recent loss to the Hoosiers. In his second season as the Trojans' full-time starting quarterback, Maiava again leads the Big Ten in passing with 2,835 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what could be his final game at the Coliseum as the Trojans' starting quarterback, Maiava will look to finish strong and lead USC to a Senior Day win over the Terrapins. Since his performance against the Hoosiers, in which he threw for 311 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions on 26 of 42 passes, Maiava has reflected on his recent outing as the Trojans prepare for Saturday’s matchup against the Terrapins.

“I just love to compete. Just being a competitor, naturally, just kind of being hard on myself is kind of second nature,” Maiava said about his self-critical mindset. Kind of happens regardless of whether I think about it or not. I think being able to improve off of it and be able to flush it and move on to the next,” Maiava said.

USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his players warm up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have never beaten the Terrapins, as their one loss came back in 2024 in College Park, where Maryland won 29-28. The Trojans enter Saturday night’s game as 17.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The Trojans and Terrapins will kick off at the Coliseum at 3:15 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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