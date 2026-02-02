Lincoln Riley Reveals Inside Look At USC Football’s Stunning New Facilities

The USC Trojans await one of their biggest projects yet in the Bloom Football Performance Center, a state-of-the-art facility being built for USC Football. After the Trojans broke ground in November of 2024, the facility is just months away from it's expected grand opening.

As the center continues to make significant progress like glass installation and concrete USC logos in place, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley shared a view from the Bloom Center to show off the facility on social media.

Bloom Football Performance Center Coming Together

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans need center marks a new era of USC Football, allowing brand new facilities and health and wellness resources take shape for the players. While the John McKay Center served as USC Football's home for numerous years, the Bloom Center will be a chance to step into new routines and regiment for the 2026 season.

The Bloom Center features numerous resources for staff, players, and even NFL Scouts. The first floor will feature the locker room, a players lounge, sports medicine and nutrition resources, and a new weight room that has direct access to Howard Jones field. On the second floor, the center will have a new team meeting room, NFL Alumni locker rooms, rooms for NFL scouts, a terrace that overlooks the practice turf fields and more.

For a program built on rich history and pageantry, a new facility that both benefits and honors USC football will serve as a major draw for future recruiting efforts and potential sponsorships down the road.

Riley showed off the views of the second floor terrace that overlooks Howard Jones field, and posted it on his instagram page.

2026 is a Pivotal Year For USC Trojans

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Along with the opening of the Bloom Center, the 2026 season will be a pivotal year for the program. Riley enters his fifth season as head coach, Gary Patterson is entering his first season as USC's defensive coordinator and the Trojans 2026 No. 1-ranked recruiting class suits up for their first season in Cardinal and Gold.

Among all the factors that allowsUSC to be a dangerous team this season, the Trojans coach has faced some criticism for his 35-18 record in four seasons. Riley's loaded résumé filled with College Football Playoff appearances and Heisman Trophy winners made him the perfect candidate as head coach for USC back in 2021. Now, entering year five, Riley's entering a "must-win" season with his most difficult schedule since leading USC.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even with a large number of returning starters on the Trojans' roster, there's key starting roles to address, especially tight end and wide receiver. Quarterback Jayden Maiava is entering his second season as USC's starting signal-caller, and has the chance to boost his NFL Draft stock throughout the season, and guide USC through a challenging Big Ten slate.

However, it's clear that the impact general manager Chad Bowden has had on the program through his first season was significant, and will show up in more ways than one entering the 2026 season.

