One Big Key for USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Next Season

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava proved his talent but also showed plenty of room to grow in 2025. While a 9-4 record in his first season leading the offense isn't necessarily ideal for Trojan fans, the 6-foot-4 signal-caller returning for another season provides promise for USC.

In a recent 2026 quarterback projections from On3's J.D. Pickell, Maiava was listed at the bottom of his top 10, sitting behind Georgia's Gunner Stockton and LSU transfer Sam Leavitt. Even if Maiava is next to talented company, his statistics and quarterback strengths prove to be better than listed.

How Jayden Maiava Can Prove People Wrong Next Season

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava finished his first season as USC's starting quarterback with 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He proved his talent and arm strength can take USC far and be successful, but 10 picks and three games with multiple turnovers proved an area of growth heading into the offseason.

Despite some mistakes throughout the season and impactful losses on their schedule, Maiava continuously gets to learn from one of college football's elite quarterback develops, coach Lincoln Riley. Riley's resume with quarterback development speaks for itself, coaching three No. 1 overall NFL Draft Picks, who all doubled as Heisman Trophy winners.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, Maiava can be in command and help lead his offense, but he will need the assistance from around him. Returning next season is a dynamic running back duo in King Miller and Waymond Jordan, two powerful tailbacks who could create a dangerous run game. He also returns a healthy starting offensive line. However, Maiava will have to use the offseason to adapt to a mostly new passing game, since wide receiver Tanook Hines will be the only returning starter.

The No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class provides a plethora of talent across all position groups, especially on offense. The Trojans have five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star wide receivers, Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Waytt and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster heading up to South Central as early enrollees. Out of the transfer portal, USC signed NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson.

Challenging 2026 Schedule Could Benefit Jayden Maiava

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) points during a play during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Trojans face one of their most challenging schedules since joining the Big Ten in 2024, facing three 2025 College Football Playoff contenders in Ohio State, Oregon and National Champions Indiana.

USC only has to face Hoosiers on the road, but also have to play at Beaver Stadium to face Penn State, which could potentially be the Nittany Lions white out game. Maiava is presented with a new challenge as a Big Ten quarterback, and gets to face other returning conference quarterbacks like Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin.

As USC continues to develop and rebuild its depth chart this offseason, games against powerhouse programs provide a proving ground to show it can keep pace with conference competition and deliver a true blue-blood showing in Riley’s fifth year.

USC's 2026 Schedule:

USC will play one extra non-conference game for week 0 on Saturday, August, 29 that is yet to be announced.

Sept. 5: vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Sept. 19: at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sept. 26: vs. Oregon Ducks

Oct. 3: vs, Washington Huskies

Oct. 10: at Penn State Nittany Lions

BYE

Oct. 24: at Wisconsin Badgers

Oct. 31: vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

BYE

Nov. 14: at Indiana Hoosiers

Nov. 21: vs. Maryland Terrapins

Nov. 28: at UCLA Bruins

With a second year in Riley's system, Maiava has the tools to become an elite starting quarterback, and cement the Trojans as a CFP contender.

