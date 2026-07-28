How to Watch USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley at Big Ten Media Days

The highly anticipated 2026 college football season is rapidly approaching, but before fall camp begins, the Big Ten is hosting its annual Media Days beginning Tuesday, July 28, in Chicago, Illinois. The Big Ten Conference is home to not only the past three national championship teams (Indiana, Ohio State and Michigan), but also some of the most intriguing storylines in college football.

Perhaps one of the biggest storylines surrounds the USC Trojans. The stakes could not be higher for coach Lincoln Riley as he enters his fifth season in Southern California. It feels as if, for Riley, this year is College Football Playoff or bust. Anything short of a CFP appearance could very well put his future with the Trojans in jeopardy.

Jul 24, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of various Big Ten championship trophies on display during the Big Ten media day at the Chicago Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for USC, it has several advantages on its side. The Trojans return the most starters in the FBS, have an experienced quarterback leading the offense in Jayden Maiava, and Riley addressed the program's defensive shortcomings by bringing Hall of Fame coach Gary Patterson aboard as defensive coordinator.

Big Ten Media Days will provide fans and the media with the first opportunity to hear how the Trojans are approaching the season, offering insight into the team's mindset, leadership and expectations as USC looks to return to national prominence and make a long-awaited College Football Playoff run.

How to Watch USC at Big Ten Media Days

USC will take the stage on Tuesday, July 28, with Lincoln Riley's press conference scheduled to begin at approximately 10:45 a.m. PT as the last coach of the day. Fans can watch the event live on the Big Ten Network, with the network's Media Days coverage airing from 8:30 a.m. PT to 11 a.m. PT.

Meanwhile, Trojans players are expected to appear on the Big Ten Network during the late morning, although an exact time has not yet been announced.

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Time: 10:45 a.m. PT (approximately)

Location: Chicago, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Is Representing USC at Big Ten Media Days?

Joining Riley in Chicago will be quarterback Jayden Maiava, defensive tackle Jide Abasiri, and Michigan State transfer defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren. The trio represents both the veteran leadership and renewed defensive identity USC is hoping will help the program take the next step in 2026.

Jayden Maiava

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After taking over as USC's full-time starter last season, Maiava enters 2026 as one of the Big Ten's top returning quarterbacks. The redshirt senior completed over 65 percent of his passes for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 157 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

Maiava earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors, was a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist, a Polynesian College Football Player of the Year finalist, and was recently named a nominee for the 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. As the face of USC's offense, he'll undoubtedly be one of the most sought-after players in Chicago.

Jide Abasiri

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abasiri emerged as one of USC's most important defensive linemen in 2025. The junior finished the season with 26 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, while adding two quarterback hurries and forcing a fumble.

Perhaps even more impressive was his consistency. Abasiri missed just one tackle all season. His production earned him a spot on the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, while his elite athletic profile landed him on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List.

Alex VanSumeren

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a stop against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of USC's biggest transfer portal additions, VanSumeren arrives from Michigan State with valuable Big Ten experience. The redshirt senior is expected to make an immediate impact as the Trojans continue to build a more physical defensive front.

Last season with the Spartans, VanSumeren recorded 52 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while leading Michigan State's interior defensive linemen with 22 defensive stops and generating 10 quarterback pressures. He also earned a 78.9 tackling grade from Pro Football Focus.

His addition, alongside Abasiri, gives USC two experienced interior linemen who will play a major role in determining whether the Trojans can finally field the type of defense needed to compete for a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth.

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