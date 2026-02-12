Eric Henderson Sends Clear Message About His USC Replacement

Skyler Jones becomes the latest defensive staff change for the USC Trojans this offseason.

Jones, who spent the last two seasons as a defensive analyst working with Eric Henderson, has been promoted to replace him as the Trojans full-time defensive line coach, CBS Sports reported on Tuesday night.

Eric Henderson Sends Approval for His Replacement

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Henderson left USC after two seasons earlier this month to become the defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

Henderson returns to the NFL, where he was the assistant defensive line coach for the Los Angeles Chargers for two seasons and then moved over to the Los Angeles Rams. Henderson was the defensive line coach for five seasons, which included coaching three-time Defensive Player of the Year and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald and winning Super Bowl LVI in 2021.

The former Trojans coach left a message on social media in support of Jones’ promotion.

“My DAWG, I’m so happy for you bro @CoachSkyJones it’s been a long time coming bro! Your patience and grind has opened the door you’ve been working for all this time! Look at GOD the best hire @uscfb could have made! Surprised it took this long! Love you fam,” Henderson wrote on X.

MORE: National Analyst Opens Up About Direction of USC Under Chad Bowden

MORE: Early Big Ten Projections Spell Trouble For USC, Lincoln Riley

MORE: Uchenna Nwosu Gets Real On Former USC Trojans' Super Bowl Win With Seahawks

Prior to joining the Trojans staff, Jones was the defensive line coach at Southern University for three seasons from 2018 to 2020 and then served as defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Norfolk State in 2021.

Jones made the leap to the professional ranks for one season in 2022 and worked as the assistant defensive line coach with Henderson for the Rams and then was a defensive analyst for Oregon in 2023.

Importance of Hiring Skyler Jones

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If there is one position that needs to improve the most on the Trojans defense, it’s the interior of their defensive line.

It proved to be an issue down the stretch, particularly in its three losses during the regular season to Illinois, Notre Dame and Oregon. They have to be tougher as a group and be more disciplined if the defense is going to take the next step under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

Jide Abasiri became a starter during his sophomore season in 2025. He and Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren, a two-year starter with the Spartans, are the two veterans in the room.

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a sack against Purdue during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC has made some investments in recruiting. Jahkeem Stewart was the Trojans prized recruit in the 2025 cycle. He earned Freshman All-American honors this past season. Floyd Boucard was a key rotational player in his freshman season.

And then five-star Jaimeon Winfield and four-star Tomuhini Topui headline an impressive freshman class. Jones is tasked with the development of that room to be able to not only compete in the Big Ten but become a disruptive group.

Recommended Articles