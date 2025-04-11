Why Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Are Finding Success On Recruiting Trail
The USC Trojans hired coach Lincoln Riley in 2022. The Trojans' recruiting process had at times struggled under Riley, but is hitting its stride with the class of 2026. USC is bringing in the top talent, emphasizing in-state recruiting in California.
The Trojans' class of 2026 is ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per On3. USC has received 22 commitments, 12 of which are four-star players. 64 percent of the commitments are in-state recruits. One area of recruiting that USC had to improve on was bringing in California players, but they have drastically improved in it.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna was on the “Ultimate College Football Show," where he talked about how well the Trojans have been doing this recruiting cycle.
“I think USC is going to finish with a top-ten class,” Petagna said. “I don’t think the floor is going to bottom out. I think USC, Lincoln Riley, their AD, they’ve done a good job to course-correct and fix a problem they’ve had.
The Trojans went back-to-back years being left out of the top ten with their recruiting class. There have been a couple of steps the Trojans have made to improve their recruitment. Jen Cohen, USC’s athletic director, has put more focus on growing the football program through investments and revenue sharing. With the landscape of college sports, USC needed to take these steps.
“You think about what they looked like last year, and you talk about all those defectors in that class, you had 13 different states represented in USC’s class,” Petagna continued. “That’s indicative of going a long way from home to try to find your talent.”
“This year, only six. They also have 12 players from the state of California. That’s the most in the Lincoln Riley era.”
The Trojans also made a big move in hiring general manager Chad Bowden, who has said he wants to focus on recruiting more than relying on the transfer portal.
“We talk a lot about these general managers and what role they play; USC has an identity for the first time under Lincoln Riley on the recruiting trail, and it’s showing and paying dividends in a big way,” Petagna said.
The Trojans began by bringing in top defensive players through recruiting. USC has received commitments from linebacker Xavier Griffin, cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart, edge Simote Katoanga, defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, and defensive linemen Braeden Jones and Tomuhini Topui.
On the offensive side of the ball, USC began by recruiting four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. The Trojans pulled off the flip, and once Williams committed, the team brought in offensive linemen and a team of offensive weapons to build around him.
The Trojans are bringing in four-star running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux, wide receiver Trent Mosley, and offensive lineman Esun Tafa. USC has already brought in numerous big-name recruits and will continue to do so.
While USC will still have to spend the time to keep their top recruits committed and avoid potential flips, it is the best recruiting class during Riley’s tenure with the Trojans.
USC ended the 2024 season with a 7-6 record, going 4-5 in Big Ten conference play. Between bringing in elite coaching editions, key transfer portal pieces, and solid recruits, the USC Trojans are going to be contenders. They will be a team to watch to compete in the College Football Playoffs within the next couple of years.