5-Star Linebacker Recruit Tyler Atkinson Impressed By Recent USC Trojans Visit
Grayson (Ga.) five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson was back in Los Angeles this past weekend to visit the USC Trojans for the first time since last fall.
“I had a great experience this weekend at USC,” Atkinson told On3. “They have a lot of NFL knowledge and experience on the coaching staff, and a lot of opportunities in LA.”
The No. 8 overall prospect, No. 1 linebacker and No. 1 player in the state of Georgia was part of a star-studded recruiting weekend for the Trojans.
Other notable recruits from the 2026 cycle that were on campus include Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star receiver and Texas A&M commit Madden Williams and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star cornerback Havon Finney.
The Trojans also had a handful of commits from their No. 1-ranked recruiting class at practice on Saturday, including Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons, Lincoln Way-East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga and four-star receiver Trent Mosley, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star athlete Madden Riordan and Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) three-star offensive tackle Chase Deniz.
Atkinson spent time with defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, linebackers coach Rob Ryan and former Super Bowl champion linebacker and Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who was at practice on Saturday.
Atkinson is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. The talented linebacker has been on college radars since he was in eighth grade. Atkinson, a three-year starter already, has earned All-American honors every season he’s been in high school, including MaxPreps National Junior of the Year honors this past season.
He helped lead Grayson to a Georgia 6A championship, compiling 166 tackles, including 32 for loss, 46 quarterback hits, 13 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
Atkinson set a school record with 197 total tackles as a sophomore. In total, Atkinson had registered 475 tackles, including 79 for loss, 31.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.
Pulling Atkinson out of the South is going to be a tough task for the Trojans. Georgia has been considered the favorites to land Atkinson, with Auburn, Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State in the mix. Atkinson has not scheduled his official visits, but USC could be in line after leaving an impression on the five-star recruit this weekend.
The Trojans already hold a commitment from one linebacker in the Peach State in Gainesville five-star Xavier Griffin, who announced his pledge last July. Griffin has reiterated his commitment to USC numerous times as several schools from south, including Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee pushing to prevent him from heading west.
At this point in his recruitment, Griffin only has one official visit scheduled this summer and it’s with the Trojans.
"I would say I love USC because of the overall picture of what they have presented to me," Griffin told 247Sports. "It's about what they're trying to build. They need guys to come in and play. They want to change their program into what they used to be, and that is exciting to me. I want to help them build."
Griffin will return to Los Angeles on April 26 when the Trojans wrap up spring practice. It will be Griffin’s first time back since he was at Junior Day in early February. In total, it will be his sixth time on campus.