USC Trojans Commit Trent Mosley's Brother Enters Transfer Portal, Emmett Mosley
With the spring transfer portal opening, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley could look to add some more key pieces to the team. One name to keep an eye on is Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley, who just entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Moseley is the brother of the class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley, who committed to USC on March 11. Given the opportunity, the two brothers could look to play together.
Emmett Mosley just completed his freshman season with Stanford. He finished the year with 48 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Per On3, Mosley is a four-star player, the No. 84 player in the portal, and the No. 19 wide receiver.
The Trojans did make a push for Mosley when he was going through his recruitment, despite him ultimately ending up with Stanford.
“I really like the coaches a lot and the way the program’s heading, even seeing how they came in this year and where it’s at right now. I like the program a lot, and then obviously, it’s close to home. Amazing weather. Family’s around, they can come to the games. Definitely a big opportunity, also with L.A., the whole market and all that,” Mosley told On3 in 2024.
The Trojans had several wide receivers depart through the portal following the 2024 season, including Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson. USC has only brought in one receiver through the portal, which is Prince Strachan.
USC’s two key returning receivers in 2025 will be Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. Lemon and Lane had a strong performance in the Las Vegas Bowl, cementing themselves as the top offensive weapons for the 2025 season.
Lemon led the team in receiving yards last season with 764 yards and three touchdowns. Lemon has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but Riley expects him to be back for the second half of spring practices. Lane had just 525 receiving yards, but led the team with 12 touchdowns.
Riley is a coach who will heavily rotate receivers, which gives many players a chance to compete for a spot. USC will have two returning receivers, with Xavier Jordan and Jay Fair competing for more playing time.
From the class of 2025, the top receiver that USC will have coming in is four-star recruit Romero Ison. The Trojans have three incoming three-star wide receivers with Corey Simms, James Johnson, and Tanook Hines. Simms is the only wide receiver recruit who is on campus for spring practices.
It would not be a bad idea for the Trojans to bring Mosley in. Although USC has not been overly aggressive in the transfer portal, Mosley could be a key depth piece at wide receiver in 2025. Bringing him in could also keep Trent Mosley committed to USC, as he still has one year left of high school.
USC has put a major emphasis on recruiting, but that does not mean they will not work hard to bring in talent through the portal.
“We’re going to major in high school recruiting and minor in the portal. We’re not just recruiting the kids, we’re recruiting families. . . and we’re going to keep the best players in California home,” USC general manager Chad Bowden said during his inaugural press conference.
The USC Trojans ended their season with a 7-6 record following a win in the Las Vegas Bowl. Bringing in another wide receiver with Mosley could be another step in the right direction for the Trojans.