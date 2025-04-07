USC Trojans Recruit Deshonne Redeaux Reveals How Snoop Dogg Impacted His Commitment
The USC Trojans received a commitment from class of 2026 running back Deshonne Redeaux on April 5. Redeaux is a four-star running back and a California native. The recent USC commit spoke about how rapper Snoop Dogg was a major push in why he committed to the Trojans.
Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Redeaux is the No. 148 recruit in the nation, the No. 13 running back, and the No. 17 player from California. Redeaux was a big recruit for the Trojans, but credits Snoop Dogg for the reason he will play Division 1 football on a scholarship.
“I played in his Snoop Youth Football League, and it pathed the way for me to reach my goal of getting a Division 1 college scholarship,” Redeaux told Billboard’s Cat Johnson.
USC beat out Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington. Redeaux is from Los Angeles, which pushed USC and UCLA high on his list. Another edge that USC had is Redeaux's childhood friendship with Trojans women’s basketball star JuJu Watkins. Watkins was featured in his commitment video as well.
The Los Angeles connection is an important part of why Redeaux chose to commit to the USC Trojans. His commitment video was filled with Los Angeles references, emphasizing his desire to stay home and represent L.A.
“I get to put it on for my city,” Redeaux told On3. “USC has a great plan. Coach Riley is bringing in the top players, he is keeping the California kids home, and he and the staff are committed to the program.”
The USC Trojans hold the No. 2 ranked recruiting class of 2026 in the nation, the No. 1 ranked class in the Big Ten. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have received 21 commitments so far and are not slowing down.
Among the 21 commitments, 62 percent are from California. The Trojans are dominating with in-state recruiting, something that has been missing for the past couple of years.
“They just made that push. I am not sure if there was one thing or one moment, but over time, a few months ago, USC just took over,” Redeaux said. “Forever in my heart, I wanted to go to USC. That is where my heart was at the start, then things got real with UCLA and some others. Now, I get to stay home, follow my and go to the school I dreamed of playing for.”
Redeaux will be joining an elite group of recruits from the class of 2026. He will join several four-star athletes, including linebacker Xavier Griffin, cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart, quarterback Jonas Williams, wide receiver Trent Mosley, and many more.
“Some of the determining factors were the amazing USC tradition and legacy - specifically at the running back position - and being a difference maker to bring the winning culture back to USC football and to the city of Los Angeles,” Redeaux told Billboard.
The commitment from Redeaux demonstrates that USC is not close to being done with its recruiting. Riley, USC general manager Chad Bowden, and the Trojans staff are working the build a team that will dominate for several years to come.