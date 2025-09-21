LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans Host Michigan State in Big Ten Home Opener
The USC Trojans will take on Michigan State in their Big Ten home opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. PT and will air on FOX.
It will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs with the series being tied 4-4. This is the first time these two schools have squared off since 1990 and the first time in Los Angeles since 1978.
Preview
USC is off to a 3-0 start in Lincoln Riley's fourth season at the helm. The Trojans are coming off a 33-17 win over Purdue on the road a week ago. It was the program's first road victory outside of California in the Big Ten and the first time they won in the Eastern Time Zone since 2012.
Redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava has been phenomenal through three games. Maiava has accounted for eight touchdowns, but most importantly, he has not committed a single turnover and has only been sacked once.
Their two headed monster at running back in Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders have been equally impressive. Both tailbacks are averaging over seven yards a carry and have accounted for six touchdowns. Riley has more a balanced approach on offense than a year ago.
Star receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon lead the pass-catching group and tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons have become heavily involved in the offense.
Defensively, D'Anton Lynn's squad can get after the passer, leading the country in sacks. Safety Bishop Fitzgerald has been an excellent addition, recording three interceptions in three games.
However, there are areas they need to clean up in this matchup. Penalties on that side of the ball have been an issue, and they struggled in man coverage a week ago against Purdue.
Michigan State
The Spartans head out west with a perfect 3-0 record, with wins over Western Michigan, Boston College (double overtime) and Youngstown State.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has taken a massive stride in his second season as the Spartans coach. He's accounted for seven touchdowns versus one interception. But Chiles has been sacked eight times this season and faces a Trojans defense that can get after the quarterback with just a four-man rush.
His leading receiver Nick Marsh was questionable this week but is a full-go in this contest.
Message to the Fans
With a late kickoff slated for Saturday's contest, Riley and general manager Chad Bowden sent out a letter to the USC students and fans at the beginning of the week.
"You make a difference. Our team is strong, and Saturday night presents a tremendous opportunity. It will be late. It will be dark. It will be a battle. But if we work together. It will be unforgettable. See you Saturday at the Coli.
Maiava and defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett also sent messages to the fans when they met with the media during the week.
"Trojan students, we need you guys out there. Pack the Coli and I can't wait to see you guys there," Maiava said.
"The student section, we need everybody. All the Trojan family to come out and support. It will be a big impact for us. We feel like if we have our family out there, we're definitely going to ball out," Jarrett said.