USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Fueled By Secret Sleep Weapon
LOS ANGELES - USC Trojans redshirt junior Jayden Maiava is off to a stellar start in his first season as the full-time starting quarterback in Los Angeles.
The Trojans signal-caller has played a little more than five quarters through two games, compiling 707 passing yards, which included setting a new career-high with 412 yards in week 2 against Georgia Southern.
“It felt really good, great team win,” Maiava said. Obviously, I couldn't do what I did this past Saturday without everybody on the field out there doing their job. So I can just do my job as well.”
That performance comes a week after he claimed co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors, despite only playing one half of football. He’s accounted for seven total touchdowns and zero turnovers through two games. Still, Maiava is far from satisfied.
“A lot of room for improvement. Still willing to learn, woke up today, grateful for another opportunity to go learn and be better,” Maiava said.
Improved Sleep Schedule
The Trojans strength and conditioning staff have put an emphasis on the players sleep schedules this season to improve recovery.
Jack Polk, the Trojans director of sports science gave the players a presentation about their sleep schedule and one of the biggest takeaways Maiava had from it is how the use of lavender helps people fall asleep, something he has incorporated into his routine.
“The sleep facts are there. They've been sharing it to us every single day during camp,” Maiava said. “They gave us a sleep fact. So it's working for people at the highest level. So why not do it for us?”
Maiava aims to sleep eight plus hours a night and has started to see a difference in his game.
“I heard that you don't get the best reaction time, or you don't process information a lot,” Maiava said. “That's just trusting in the coaching staff. They've put us in the best situation every single day to go out there and play our best ball.”
Relationship with Trumain Carroll
USC hired Trumain Carroll as the new director of sports performance in early May, just ahead of the start of summer workouts. Carroll will stay on top of players, holding them accountable when it comes to their recovery.
But Maiava and Carroll have built a strong relationship that extends outside of playing football.
“I think he does a great job in the weight room for us,” Maiava said. But anytime I walk past him in the hallway, he kind of stops and, he asks me ‘what am I grateful for?’ So that's one thing I'm really super happy about. That he asks me, just to keep me in check, and just to evaluate everything. We're at Southern California, so it's the best, it's the place to be. So, I think just being grateful for that every single day."
Familiar Face
Maiava will see a familiar face on Saturday when Southern Cal travels to West Lafayette to take on Purdue as they open Big Ten play.
Mike Scherer is in first season as the Boilermakers defensive coordinator. Before that, he held the same position with UNLV for two seasons, one of which where Maiava was the starting quarterback for the Rebels.
“I played with the DC before at UNLV, so super stoked to go up against them, can't wait,” Maiava said.
Scherer may have spent a full year around the Trojans quarterback, but Maiava is a much different player than the one he saw in Las Vegas two years ago.
Players and coaches constantly mentioned how much more comfortable and confident Maiava is operating Lincoln Riley’s offense in his second year on campus and it has been evident through two games.
Accuracy was a concern and so far he’s completing 73-percent of his passes. Turnovers was a problem in Maiava’s four starts in 2024 and he has yet to commit one in 2025. In fact, Maiava hasn’t even been sacked yet this season.
To be fair, these stats come against Missouri State and Georgia Southern and the schedule is about to start heating up. But there’s no question, his mechanics and overall understanding of the offense have improved dramatically.