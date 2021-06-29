Could Kedon Slovis Fix Denver Broncos QB Problems in 2022?

"With Drew Lock and newly acquired Teddy Bridgewater [the Broncos] need to find a stable option to run their offense."

Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible released their 2022 Mock Draft Monday and USC's leading signal caller Kedon Slovis made the first round list.

Slovis enters his third year with the USC Trojans, after having an incredible freshman campaign and a slower sophomore season. It's unclear if the accurate passer will declare for the draft after year three with Southern California, but if he does, he could land in Denver.

Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible projects Slovis will become the No. 16 overall pick to the Denver Broncos in 2022.

"If the Broncos don't land a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, they need to look at drafting a quarterback. With Drew Lock and newly acquired Teddy Bridgewater they need to find a stable option to run their offense."

Mile High Huddle Publisher Chad Jensen agrees that the Broncos may be in need of a new quarterback in 2022, but everything will be dependent on how Slovis' performs this year.

"The Broncos will definitely be in the QB market next draft season — if Drew Lock doesn't turn the corner in 2021," Jensen told All Trojans. "Slovis is intriguing but it's way too soon to project with accuracy whether he'll be a first-round QB come 2022."

Kedon Slovis burst onto the college scene back in 2019 and became a true freshman accumulating 282 completions on 392 attempts [71.9%], 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 2020 his stats regressed slightly as he only amassed, 177 completions on 264 attempts [67.0%], 1,921 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But remember, USC only played six games in 2020 in comparison to 13 games in 2019.

Still, in 2020 he struggled in a few areas and made frequent mistakes game-after-game. NFL Draft Bible writes, "In 2020, he struggled to put velocity on the ball. Consequently, he avoided out routes to the field side and seemingly preferred checking down to working the ball downfield. Still, Slovis tends to trust his arm too much to put the ball through windows. Further, the experienced starter often locks onto his first read and telegraphs his passes."

Here's the good news. Slovis has the potential to become an early starter with long-term starter potential in the NFL. However, his draft rank will definitely depend on how he preforms in 2021.

If he's able to dish out a solid junior campaign and show tremendous accuracy once again, he could be in a good position to jump the draft ranks next year.

