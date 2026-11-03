Tight End Mark Bowman Drops Honest Insight Into Injury Return

One of the biggest factors in No. 18 USC Trojans’ 30-18 upset win over No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes was the return of freshman tight end Mark Bowman. The five-star recruit had previously missed three consecutive games due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 4.

Bowman went back to being an instrumental tool in the run game. His physicality revived a struggling run game. As a pass catcher, the play-action and intermediate calls opened up his yards-after-catch ability, as he had three receptions for 79 yards. The true freshman opened up more about his comeback on the Nov. 2 edition of Trojans Live.

Mark Bowman’s Game Time Decision

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Week 9, Bowman’s status on the final injury report was listed as a “game time decision.”

“First off, I was fortunate enough and blessed to be able to get back on the field all given to my lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Bowman shared. “It was a game-time decision. I’m glad I was prepared by the staff and everybody that put their all into helping me get back onto the field. Glad I was able to do that right before the game started.”

70-Yard Play and Second Hurdle of the Season

USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the third quarter, the Trojans were facing first-and-15 on their own 27-yard line. Coming out in a double tight end set, something that USC was doing early to establish the run, Bowman released down the middle of the field, hurdled and bulldozed past Buckeye defenders for a 70-yard gain. King Miller went on to punch in the score to extend USC's lead to 27-9.

“[Lincoln Riley] drew it up amazing. There was an open spot in the zone, and I just ran with the ball, felt what was best to do with it,” Bowman said about his big play. “When I hurdle, it kinda just hits me. I don’t like to think [about it] before. It just happens in the moment.”

The play also marked Bowman’s second hurdle highlight of the season. In both instances, defenders ranged from 6-0 to 6-2.

“Typically, all these guys want to go low on you,” the 6-5, 245-pound tight end said. “I mean, they’re going low on slot receivers, so I would assume they’re gonna do it on tight ends as well. Just from studying the game a little bit, you’ll see that these guys are gonna dive for your ankles.”

Inital Thoughts After Upset Victory

USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Vaikona (79) leaves as fans storms the field the following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’ve been a part of a couple field storms but it wasn't with the USC Trojans, so those are irrelevant,” Bowman said about the post-game celebration on the field. “It was a great team win, but our 24-hour period ended so we’re onto the next. Focused on what’s in front of us.”

“[The coaching staff] did an amazing job preparing us and focusing in on that it's only about us. Did a great job during the week emphasizing our core traits – unify, sacrifice and championship culture,” Bowman said about the game week prep. “Our team, everyone, did an amazing job dialing in on that, and that helped us be successful in that game.”

Dealing With Injuries Early

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Ty Morris (10) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I feel great. I’m just going to continue to put my trust in the staff and everything that they’re doing. I couldn’t give you a number, just whatever they think,” Bowman said about his current health status.

“Obviously, having to deal with an injury early on, I think, has been good for me. Just to understand that this game can be taken away from you,” Bowman said about his early injuries. “So, you got to be able to understand and appreciate every time you’re able to step on that field that you got to give your all because you never know the last time you’ll be able to step back on the field again.”

Bowman previously had an undisclosed injury through spring and fall camp. Even though he ended up as the day-one starter, the freshman started the season on a pitch count before ramping up his in-game activity.

“I think it's been good for me to learn and grow from being injured and understanding that it could always be worse. I look at some of my teammates that unfortunately have had season-ending injuries or even career-ending injuries.”

The most notable Trojans player who suffered a major injury is Kilian O’Conner (knee). As for season-ending injuries, USC will be without receivers Corey Simms and Terrell Anderson, linebackers Taylor "Taybo" Johnson and Roman Marchetti, along with safety Kendarius Reddick.

Growing as a Tight End

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“As a player, you’re never where you want to be and you’re always trying to get better each day. I’ll just say in all parts of my game, you can improve,” Bowman said about his growth as a player. “So every day I come into this place, look to Coach Riley, look to Coach [Chad Savage], and just ask them, ‘How can I be better for the team?’ and ‘How can I improve myself?’”

In six games, Bowman has 24 receptions for 283 yards and two touchdowns. So far, his career-high game came in Week 2 against Louisiana when he racked up 83 yards and two scores off of six catches. Even when he’s not as involved in the passing game, his presence is felt on the offensive line as an extra blocker.

“I think at the tight end position, you’re going to have to be semi-athletic and be blessed with size as well… I grew up playing quarterback and switched over when I moved out here [California], so like eighth grade to freshman year [Mater Dei High School].”

Impact of the 2026 Recruiting Class

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They did an amazing job with this freshman class. Bringing us in early, making sure that we understand everything before we go do it full speed. I mean, we did countless walk-throughs and mental reps before we were able to go execute it on the field. That’s a credit to the coaching staff on how important it was for them to bring us along, join us into the team, and also a credit to the players who were already on the team, helping us to learn and study together.”

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