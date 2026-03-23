Makai Lemon Might Be the Biggest Winner of Jaxson Smith-Njigba's Record Contract

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba just reset the wide receiver market and in doing so, he may have boosted USC Trojans star Makai Lemon’s draft outlook. The Seahawks signed Smith-Njigba to a four-year, $168.6 million extension, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history at roughly $42.15 million per year.

That deal wasn’t just about production, it was about archetype. Smith-Njigba’s rise as a high-volume, slot-oriented lead receiver signals a shift in how the league values receivers who dominate the middle of the field. For Lemon, a player with a strikingly similar profile, the timing couldn’t be better. NFL teams now have a clear blueprint showing that a “slot-first” receiver can be a franchise centerpiece.

JSN Sets the Blueprint for Makai Lemon’s Projection

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Smith-Njigba’s 2025 season made the contract inevitable. He posted 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns, operating as the engine of Seattle’s passing attack. His ability to separate quickly, win in traffic, and produce after the catch turned him into more than a slot weapon, he became a true No.1 receiver. That’s exactly where the comparison to Makai Lemon begins.

Lemon, coming off a 79-catch, 1,156-yard, and 11-touchdown season at USC, thrives in many of the same areas. He wins with route precision, strong hands, and an advanced feel for space in the short-to-intermediate game. Like Smith-Njigba, he’s not defined by elite size or straight-line speed, but by efficiency, timing, and reliability.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There’s also a growing trend here. Receivers like Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'marr Chase and USC alum, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, have already proven that high-volume, slot-heavy players can anchor elite offenses. Smith-Njigba’s contract now reinforces that idea at the highest financial level.

For NFL decision-makers, the ability to create separation, win contested catches and make explosive plays are all signs of a franchise-altering receiver. That mindset directly benefits prospects like Lemon, who project as immediate contributors with the upside of a lead pass catcher.

Makai Lemon’s NFL Draft Stock

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite his production, Lemon’s draft stock has been volatile. Some projections place him in the mid-first round, including a potential top-15 landing spot. Others have him slipping toward the late first. That inconsistency reflects an ongoing debate: how much should teams value a slot-oriented receiver compared to traditional boundary targets? Smith-Njigba’s deal may help answer that question.

When a player with Lemon’s projected role becomes the highest-paid receiver in the league, it forces front offices to reassess positional value. Teams aren’t just paying for traits anymore, they’re paying for production and reliability within modern offensive systems. That shift could push Lemon up draft boards, especially for teams looking for a quarterback-friendly target who can contribute immediately.

The bigger picture is that Lemon isn’t just a “safe” prospect, he’s a potential offensive centerpiece in the right system. And now, there’s recent proof that players built like him can command both elite production and elite money. Smith-Njigba changed the market and now Makai Lemon might be one of the next players to benefit from it.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!