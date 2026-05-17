Former USC Receivers Turn Heads at NFL Rookie Premiere

On Saturday May 15, the Los Angeles Coliseum was home to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. The three-day business and marketing event was exclusive to select members of the 2026 NFL Draft, including two of the three USC players who were drafted: receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.

During the event, rookies participated in photoshoots, autograph signings and content creation. There was also opportunities to attend brand and business building workshops, meetings with trading card and memorabilia companies, in addition to top sports brands and sponsors like Gatorade and Fanatics.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 20 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane New Jerseys, Numbers

During the jersey number reveal, the receiver duo was able to link up once again. Not only will the incoming rookies ditch the cardinal and gold, they will be sporting new numbers as well.

Lemon, who was drafted 20th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, was unable to reclaim No. 6 as veteran wideout DeVonta Smith has donned the number since he entered the league in 2021. Now Trojan fans will need to get used to seeing No. 9 on Lemon.

As it happens, Lane, who the Baltimore Ravens selected 80th overall (third round), will be the one rocking No. 6. Lane previously wore No. 8 during his career with the Trojans but it was surely a longshot trying to get the number from two-time league MVP, Lamar Jackson.

That connection is for life ✌️ https://t.co/yvWRHifqUH — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) May 17, 2026

Lemon and Lane Enter NFL

With the new threads and numbers official for the rookies, all that’s left for them to do is produce on the field. Fortunately for the former Trojan pass catchers, they landed in spots where they can make an impact or grow into a supporting role.

Assuming the Eagles’ offensive roster remains the same, having Smith and A.J. Brown on the outside would allow Lemon to play his natural position – the slot or Z-receiver. During his time at Southern Cal, the Biletnikoff Award winner showed elite route-running and separation. His big-play ability after the catch made him dangerous down the middle of the field.

May 1, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) runs drills during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Possible hindrances to Lemon’s development and impact is if the Eagles decide to move on from Brown or if the offense regresses like it did last season. If Brown is gone, Lemon lacks the burning speed to replace him on the oustide. If Jalen Hurts is unwilling or unable to connect on throws down the middle, Lemon's skillset could not show.

As for Lane, he can bring something that the Ravens have been lacking in their passing-game – a big bodied, contested-catching receiver that could be a redzone threat. Lane would serve as a complementary pairing with Zay Flowers, who is a small, deep-ball playmaker.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although Lane has shown vertical speed and adaptability when plays going off-script in college, his main concern is the ability to separate from defenders at the next level. Weighing in at only 200 pounds, Lane can find press coverage a challenge.

Last season, the Ravens’ offense was fairly balanced – 23 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing touchdowns in the regular season. Mark Andrews and Flowers led the passing catchers with five reception-touchdowns each, so it will be difficult for Lane to cut into their touches.

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