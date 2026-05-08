Most Concerning Question Mark Eagles Face With Rookie Makai Lemon Impacts Entire 2026 Plan at Wide Receiver

Makai Lemon comes into his rookie season with high expectations.

The first wide receiver -- and offensive player -- the Philadelphia Eagles have drafted in the first round since DeVonta Smith, Lemon is expected to be the WR2 in Sean Mannion's offense.

This offense fits the strengths of Lemon's game -- smooth route running, getting passes in the middle of the field, and creating space. Lemon should be primed for a good rookie season, based on how polished he is at wide receiver without playing an NFL snap.

What if Lemon struggles in year one? What if he experiences soem growing pains to begin his career? The Eagles wide receiver group could be in for a rude awakening this year, especially with A.J. Brown not expected to return.

What could stop Lemon from having a big rookie year and earning the WR2 job?

The offense goes back to its usual ways

The Eagles offense is going to look different this offseason, and at the beginning of the season. What if the offense starts slow and Jalen Hurts struggles to throw the ball in the middle of the field? How is that going to impact Lemon?

If the Eagles go back to the risk-averse offense they've used over the last two years, that impact Lemon's ability to make plays. Lemon is a crisp route runner in the slot and the biggest strength of his game is getting the ball quick and making plays.

How can Lemon get the ball and make plays over teh middle of the field if Hurts doesn't throw the ball between the hashmarks? That also impacts Lemon's targets and playing time, as the Eagles could roll with Dontayvion Wicks as the WR2 because of his experience.

Lemon has a bright future, but his biggest strength comes into play if the Eagles throw the ball in the middle of the field. Having a risk-averse offense will risk Lemon.

Size matters

One of the concerns regarding Lemon heading into the draft was his size. Lemon is listed at 5-11, 192 pounds -- and that may be generous.

Lemon doesn't have the greatest play strength, which NFL defensive backs will exploit. He's not a burner either, relying on his excellent route running to get open and create separation. Lemon's quickness should help counter that -- even though it may be a concern early in his career.

The Eagles will want Lemon to hit the ground running, so he'll be tested early. The best thing they can do for Lemon is to have him strictly play the slot.

Lemon is an excellent slot receiver, which was why he was one of the top 15 players on the Eagles' big board. The Eagles play to their strengths, which is where some of Lemon concerns are laid to rest.

This comes down to Jalen Hurts

If Hurts can consistently throw the ball in the middle of the field with accuracy, Lemon will be fine. If not, Lemon won't be as effective.

Hurts had just 28 attempts between the hashmarks last season, which was a career-high. That was just 28th in the league -- and the fewest amongst quarterbacks that played 14+ games.

Since 2022, Hurts has thrown just 99 pass attempts between the hashmarks. That's two fewer than Drake Maye and one more than Caleb Williams -- and both were rookies last season. Hurts has six fewer attempts between the hashmarks than Tom Brady (105) -- and Brady retired at the end of the 2023 season.

Simply put, Hurts has to throw the ball in the middle of the field more for this to work. He has the receivers to make it work -- and that includes Lemon.