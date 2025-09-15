All Trojans

Why Makai Lemon Could Be The Next Legendary USC Trojans Receiver

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is off to a fast start in 2025, but his impact goes beyond the box score. From staying home to build a legacy to emphasizing team-first chemistry, Lemon explains why his commitment to the Trojans is about more than just big plays on Saturdays.

Jalon Dixon

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Makai Lemon is making USC football look like home again.

The junior wide receiver has exploded in 2025 with 16 receptions, 311 yards and two touchdowns through three games, but his message goes beyond the stat sheet.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football big ten conference
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters after practice, Lemon emphasized why staying at USC matters to him, how team-first chemistry fuels the Trojans’ offense, and what it means to build a legacy in the wine and gold.

Legacy and Commitment


From the moment he committed as a four-star recruit out of Los Alamitos High School, Lemon saw USC as more than a destination — it was a responsibility.

“This is home. You know, it’s in my backyard. I got my family here. Such a great program,"Lemon said.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football big ten conference
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I wouldn’t want to be nowhere else. So, every time I step onto this campus, I just got to do my best and leave such a great legacy behind.”

That statement places him firmly in the lineage of Southern California receivers who stayed home and became Trojan legends.

Former NFL wide receiver Robert Woods (Gardena, CA) set multiple school records before a decade-long NFL career.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football big ten conference
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (Anaheim Hills, CA) turned his USC production into All-Pro status, and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London became a first-round pick after a dominant final season in cardinal and gold.

Lemon has his sights set on that same kind of legacy.

Team Chemistry and Buy-In

Lemon’s hot start reflects more than just talent — it reflects a group fully committed to playing for one another.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football big ten conference
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

If you don’t block, you don’t get the ball, man. You got to block before. You got to play for your teammates,” he said, stressing the importance of unselfish play in USC’s receiving corps.

That buy-in goes beyond blocking. On touchdowns, Lemon insists celebrations are about the group: “I celebrate with my team, because I can’t score without them.”

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football big ten conference
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner (0) celebrates with USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

He even praised sophomore tight end Duce Robinson’s downfield hustle: “Everybody flies to the ball, no matter where it’s at. That’s just playing for one another.”

Maturity and Growth

Lemon admits the ride hasn’t been perfect. As a high schooler, he earned a reputation for over-the-top touchdown celebrations, something he has since left behind.

“Definitely learned my lesson. When those things come about, you take it on the chin, learn from it, and don’t do it again,” he said.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football big ten conference
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) after a short gain in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That maturity is now paying off as USC leans on him as its most reliable playmaker in a new Big Ten landscape.

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Purdue Boilermakers

MORE: USC Trojans’ Big Man Touchdown Creates Viral Moment in Big Ten Win

MORE: What Purdue's Barry Odom Said After Loss Against USC Trojans

The Edge of Preparation

Part of Lemon’s evolution is embracing USC’s emphasis on sports science and recovery.

“They definitely preached on sleep being one of the most important recoveries, so we just try to take advantage of that,” Lemon said.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football big ten conference
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears linebacker Dylan Dixson (9) and linebacker Dylan Dixson (9) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Any advantage we can do with recovery, we’re doing that. The coaches want the best for us.”

The payoff has been clear — through two weeks, USC’s offense looks sharper, faster, and more explosive than it has in years.

Looking Ahead

USC faces Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 20 and Lemon’s ability to stretch the field will be pivotal.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football big ten conference
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He was the Trojans’ leading receiver last year (52 catches, 764 yards, 3 TDs), and now he enters 2025 as the lone Trojan named to the Big Ten’s preseason Top 25 players list.

For head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense to navigate a gauntlet of defenses, it will start with Lemon’s playmaking and his commitment to the team-first mentality he preaches.

“Just score, man. I’m not going to let anybody get in my way—feeding my family. I just got to do what I got to do.”

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

Home/Football