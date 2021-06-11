LOOK: EX-USC DT Signs With The Philadelphia Eagles

Former USC defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu has finally signed his rookie contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tuipulotu was a standout defensive player for USC during his three years with the program. The 6-foot-3, Oregon native is now taking his physical presence to Philadelphia.

Throughout his college career, Tuipulotu appeared in 33 games with 29 starts. He totaled 104 tackles with two forced fumbles. Weighing-in at 305 pounds, Tuipulotu is a strong, physical defensive player who displays great arm strength and durability.

The Eagles drafted Marlon Tuipulotu in the 2021 NFL Draft at pick No. 189 overall. He is the third former Trojan to sign with his respective team alongside Jay Tufele and Talanoa Hufanga.

With the early departure of Jay Tufele, all eyes were on Tuipulotu to be the next star on USC's defensive line. Last season he recorded 23 tackles, including 3.5 for losses (with two sacks), and one forced fumble during the Trojans' shortened six-game season.

Tuipulotu's contract is an estimated $3,675,916 over four years, according to Sportrac.com.

