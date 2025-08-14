How Will USC Trojans New-Look Running Back Room Shape Up?
The USC Trojans head into season with a deep and talented running back room.
While offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Huard gave no indication on how the depth chart will look when he spoke with the media on Wednesday, he does envision multiple guys carving out a role in the fall.
“I think we have several people that have the opportunity to come out there and be extremely productive for us in the run game, as well as pass pro,” Huard said. “So you know, to be determined, wait and see, but we certainly have a lot of running backs that we feel like could go in the game when their number is called, and help us win football games and compete.”
With Woody Marks off to the NFL and Quinten Joyner entering the transfer portal, the Trojans two leading rushers in 2024, USC coach Lincoln Riley retooled his backfield by signing Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back this past cycle and New Mexico redshirt senior transfer Eli Sanders.
Jordan ran for 1,614 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns last season at Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.), which earned him 2024 NJCAA DI Football Offensive Player of the Year honors en route to leading his team to the NJCAA DI Football Championship.
Sanders, an Oceanside native, is back home in Southern California for his final collegiate season. An opportunity that he continuously calls a “blessing” after growing up a Trojans fan.
After spending his first three seasons at Iowa State, Sanders had a breakout season for New Mexico in 2024, rushing for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns, while averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
USC junior receiver Makai Lemon raved about the two transfers at Big Ten Media Days last month and what he believes are guys that will elevate the Trojans offense from a year ago.
"Explosive for sure. It gives a little pressure off the receivers that we got some dudes in the backfield for sure," Lemon said.
Sophomore Bryan Jackson returns from a year ago and the 230-pound back showed tremendous potential in the final two games of the 2024 season in an extended role, averaging over six yards per carry.
Fans can’t help but compare the Texas native to USC legend LenDale White, one because Jackson wears White’s No. 21 jersey and two, they share a similar downhill bruising style. The only thing Jackson is missing is the dark visor.
“My best role on this team is being a guy who can get the dirty yards and shorter yards when needed for my team,” Jackson said.
Four-star freshman Harry Dalton, a former high school quarterback, had a storied high school career in the state of Virginia, accounting for 11,282 total yards of offense and 160 touchdowns.
And redshirt freshman King Miller joined the team as a preferred walk-on last season, but was a three-star recruit coming out of Calabasas (Calif.) high school.
Pass-Catching Backfield
Marks was not only the Trojans first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017, but he was also an excellent pass catcher coming out of the backfield. His 47 receptions a year ago, where tied for second on the team.
Both Jordan and Jackson have a compact frame, but the two have shown the ability to be excellent route runners and pass-catchers. Sanders has great breakaway speed and is definitely someone they will try to get the ball to in space.
“When you play for Lincoln Riley, you gotta be able to catch the ball out the backfield or you're not gonna play it very long,” Jackson said.
For Jackson, it wasn’t something he did bot do very much in high school, but now it’s part of his and every running back’s everyday routine. They catch tennis balls, use the jugs machine, and of course, catch passes from the quarterbacks.
Sanders and Jordan Forming a Bond
Sanders and Jordan have quickly built a strong relationship since arriving on campus in January.
“Waymond is a great player, on and off the field. I can call him for anything, finding help with homework, problems outside of football, he's there for me," Sanders siad. "Waymond has been a close brother of mine and I'm glad I'm sharing the backfield with him.”